Twitch streamer Nmplol hilariously messes up while saying OTK

On Nmplol's latest stream, he, his girlfriend, and a friend all broke down in laughter after the streamer slipped up while saying, "OTK."

Nick "Nmplol" is a Twitch streamer and a part of the organization "One True King," or OTK, for short. He constantly streams with his girlfriend Maleena, as well as other members of OTK like Esfand and Mizkif.

During his latest stream, his girlfriend, a friend, named Ashley, and himself were deciding on what they should make for breakfast in their kitchen. While talking about their options, Nick wanted to take a photo of the three of them dressed up in OTK merchandise.

While getting ready to pose for the photo, Nick attempted to say their organization's name but flubbed his delivery of "OTK," turning it into "OT G*y."

"Ok guys, OT G*y- oh, sorry."

Nmplol attempts to clarify what he was trying to say

After realizing what he had just accidentally said, the group broke down into laughter. While Ashley and Maleena were laughing at him for his ridiculous mess up, Nick attempted to clarify what he was trying to say, explaining that he was trying to say OTK gang, but he mixed the two words together.

"OTK gang! OTK gang on three. I went to say OTK gang, the gang and OTK mixed up."

After explaining his mistake, they lined up for the photo once more, with Ashley still holding back laughter. Nmplol attempted to reel her focus back into what they were doing, but Ashley was still not over the hilarious slip-up.

Members of the subreddit r/LivestreamFail gave their humorous reactions to the clip, joking about the 'new name change.'

Some used the opportunity to joke that streamer Sodapoppin would want to join the new organization, referencing his community's inside jokes about his orientation.

This hilarious slip-up made for a great comedic moment, and might possibly breed a new joke within the OTK fanbase since most of the members are male.

Edited by R. Elahi