Nmplol and Malena receive a spooky Twitch donation that leaves them shocked  

Nmplol and his girlfriend Malena were streaming their usual breakfast routine when they received a message that read what Malena had said just moments later.

Nick "Nmplol" Polom is a member of the streamer organization One True King (OTK) and streams a variety of games with his friends and fellow members of OTK regularly. His girlfriend Malena Tudi is a usual guest on his streams, occasionally making him breakfast in the mornings on stream.

On their latest stream, they were preparing breakfast together when Malena told Nick to help prepare some ingredients.

"You have to do me a favor."

Malena pulls out an empty bottle and funnel, showing it to Nick and preparing to tell him what to do next.

"This"

A second later, a message from a viewer subscribing to the Twitch account read out the same word she had just spoken.

"This"

Nmplol and Malena at a loss for words as a near-perfectly timed message gets read aloud on stream

After the two realized the incredible timing and coincidence of the message, they stared at each other for a few seconds in silence. They were shocked at the strange foresight that the viewer's message seemed to have, staring in disbelief at each other for a good while.

Once the initial shock of the eerily timed message was over, they continued their breakfast preparation without mentioning the strange coincidence. Users on Reddit joked about the message by repeating the line.

These one-word comments prompted an automated spam system on Reddit to leave a comment, prompting the user to delete the comment and instead show support to the original comment.

This strange bot seems to add to the coincidences of the clip, as it seems to be specifically designed to detect comments that just say "This." Other users shared their reaction to the clip, some expressing their concern over Nmplol's posture while standing.

The timing of the message right after Malena spoke makes this a unique case of being an incredibly timed clip, as most clips of this nature relate to timing with the streamers' reactions. However matching the exact word that was spoken merely a second after it was said is a new level of foresight.

