“How did you do that?“: Twitch streamer is shocked by the timing of the donation he received

Streamer CDawgVA received a donation that was perfectly timed to read out exactly what the game was saying as it was saying it. He was playing the popular game Getting Over It, a rage-inducing obstacle course game that tests players patience and motor skills by climbing a mountain of seemingly random objects with no save points and no protection from falling all the way down.

Connor "CDawgVA" is a professional voice actor, YouTuber, and streamer. His content revolves heavily around his voice work and anime, as he has an extreme interest in both. He is also very close friends with VTuber Ironmouse, regularly appearing on her streams.

When Connor fell down a particularly difficult section of the mountain, he received a donation that read out the exact words of the verbal inspirational quote at the same time it was being played. This left Connor absolutely shocked.

"How did you time that? How did you do that?"

While playing through the game, if a player falls down a substantial amount of the mountain a quick verbal message will be played. These verbal messages are words of encouragement taken from points in history and literature. While they may seem inspirational in nature, the timing at which they are played is meant to infuriate the player even more.

After quickly realizing how scarily accurate the timing was, he began to get louder and more frantic with his questioning, joking that he needs to lock his door and check if anyone is hiding in his house.

"What? Are you in my game? How did you do that?! What was that?! I'm going to check if my doors are locked, man, what the f*ck!"

After he recovers from the amazingly timed moment he continues through the game and eventually beats it, a true feat of skill and patience that not many have completed.

Users on Reddit shared their shocked reactions to the timing, pointing out that it's even harder to time than initially thought.

Donations with perfect timing aren't unheard of, but the random chance timing that almost perfectly lines up with a game like this is very rare. The rarity increases when you realize that a donation has a delay of going through and that Connor falling was a random mistake, meaning that whoever sent this through is either a psychic or just a really lucky individual. Whoever they are, they should definitely buy a lottery ticket before their luck runs dry.

