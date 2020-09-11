How to download Getting Over It in Mac OS?

After the PUBG Mobile ban in India, many streamers have been trying different games to entertain their audiences. One of the most played games these days is Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy.

It is a punishing climbing game, often known as the game of patience, and sometimes gets very frustrating when a player is unable to complete the tasks. In this article, you will learn the steps and requirements to download this title on the Mac OS.

Minimum requirements

OS: macOS 10.9

Processor: 2 GHz Dual Core CPU

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: Intel HD Graphics 4000 or better

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended requirements

OS: macOS 10.11

Processor: 2.5 GHz Dual Core CPU

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Geforce GTX 970/Radeon RX470 or better

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 2 GB available space

Steps to download and install Getting Over It on Mac OS

Download Steam from here. Open the Steam application on your Mac and click on the Store option on the top-left corner. Now search "Getting Over It". Add the game to the cart, which will cost INR 299. Purchase the title by entering your payment credentials. After a successful purchase, you will see an option to download the game. You are all set to play, once the download is complete.

If you see an error: "downloading from other sources is not allowed" on your Mac, follow these steps:

Open System Preferences on your Mac.

on your Mac. Click on Security & Privacy .

. Click On the Lock to make changes.

to make changes. In the section, Allow apps downloaded from, select Anywhere.

Additional tips: Never press CTRL with R, as it well reset your progress and the game will begin from the start.

Esports personalities playing Getting Over It currently:

Mavi (Professional PUBG Mobile player for Orange Rock)

Jonathan (Professional PUBG Mobile player for TSM Entity)

Aurum (Fnatic PUBG Mobile coach)

(Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods!)