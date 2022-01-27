"The Last Soybender": Nmplol reacts to hilarious fan edit portraying him in Avatar: The Last Airbender

Nick "Nmplol" Polom reacted to a hilarious fan submission on his subreddit in his latest Twitch stream.

Nmplol, a member of the One True King (OTK), a gaming and content creation organization, was reviewing submissions on his subreddit "r/Nmplol" when he came across a fan edit of him. Portraying him as Aang, the protagonist of the anime Avatar: The Last Airbender, the edit was a hilarious take on the show's opening theme.

While going through the subreddit with his viewers, Polom was delighted to see a post captioned "The Last Soybender." The video was amusing and contained a subtle nod to Pokimane's Twitch ban near its end.

After noticing the post, Nick read the video's title out loud:

"Next post. Uh, the Last Soybender."

Nmplol portrayed as Aang from Avatar: The Last Airbender in a hilarious fan edit

Polom's stream was going relatively well when he encountered a fan submission portraying him as Aang from the anime Avatar: The Last Airbender. Aang is the protagonist of this show, who has adventures in a world that is divided into four nations - the Water Tribe, the Earth Kingdom, the Fire Nation, and the Air Nomads.

The show is extremely popular and has a very recognizable opening theme. The fan edit incorporated videos from Polom's uploads into the opening theme, making for a well-executed, somewhat comical video.

Nick Polom @nmplol There is no Avatar on twitch dot tv There is no Avatar on twitch dot tv

Seemingly excited for what the post may bring, Polom began the video. It opened with Polom's goofy videos replacing the animation of the show's popular monologue.

“Water. Earth. Fire. Air.”

The edit humorously inculcated videos of Nmplol drinking water, eating food, playing with a flamethrower, and sneezing to correspond with these elements.

The next part of the video displayed Polom imitating martial art moves while on a boat. The comicality of the clip contrasted the serious tone of the monologue, but it ultimately produced a hilarious effect.

“Long ago, the four nations lived together in harmony … then everything changed when the Fire Nation attacked. Only the Avatar, master of all four elements, could stop them, but when the world needed him most, he vanished.”

As the monologue entered its next phase, the clips of Nmplol changed to ones that showed off his clumsier side. The continuing ironic contrast between the monologue and the clips kept Polom engaged and amused.

This image of Nick was further edited to create "The Last Soybender" (Image via Twitter/Nmplol)

"A hundred years passed and my brother and I discovered the new Avatar, an airbender named Aang. And although his airbending skills are great, he has a lot to learn before he's ready to save anyone. But I believe Aang can save the world."

The video then displayed the show's title, with a clip of Pokimane exclaiming:

"That's a little weird."

It then immediately cuts to a screen displaying that the video is unavailable due to copyright claims. It hinted at Pokimane's recent Twitch ban for violating DMCA copyright rules by watching Avatar: The Last Airbender on stream.

The default screen for deleted video on YouTube (Image via YouTube)

The little joke caused Polom to burst out laughing. He then proceeded to gift the post with a "Gold" award, calling it "an actually good one."

Npmlol's portrayal as the Last Soybender leaves everyone laughing

The video's intentions to entertain were truly met. Nick later shared the video on his Twitter.

The clip received immense appreciation for its hilarious content and well-executed ideas.

Nmplol is known for his hilarious and entertaining content, often featuring his partner and fellow streamer, Malena. Polom was recently seen in an episode of OTK's Parasocial, hosted by Mizkif.

