“It’s just a butane lighter”: Nmplol’s decision to turn on a 'flamethrower' inside the house leaves Malena raging

Twitch stars Nmplol and Malena were inside their house when Nick (Nmplol) decided to turn on his "flamethrower" toy. Nmplol was playing around with his newly acquired gun, which Malena did not find very amusing.

Viewers had a good laugh at the moment as Malena started freaking out and calling Nmplol out for being irresponsible. Nick, on the other hand, was chilled as he thought there was nothing to worry about because he had the "flamethrower" under control.

"Are you really this low on content": Angry Malena takes on Nmplol as latter turned on his flamethrower inside the house

Nmplol and Malena were live on Twitch when the former decided to show off his flamethrower inside the house. Malena reacted angrily to Nmplol's decision to play with his toy, fearing the house would catch fire.

Malena's reaction to Nmplol turning on his Elon Musk-created Not-A-Flamethrower:

"Stop, stop, stop. We are inside the house. Nick, can you stop? You have lost it. You have literally lost it. Get the f**k out. Get out. Get out. Are you really this low on content that you are trying to light the house on fire?"

Nick, in turn, laughs and reacts to this in a very calm manner:

"What? What are you talking about? What? It's just a butane lighter."

Fans had a good laugh at the moment as the duo fought amongst each other over the "flamethrower" issue. Malena did not take this well at all and got mad at Nick for his immaturity. Malena even made fun of Nick by asking him if he was that low on content that he had to perform such a stunt on stream. She asked him to turn it off immediately while pointing at the kitchen sprinklers, which he did.

"Nick look, they are heat activated, you f***ing moron."

Here's how some of their fans reacted:

Also Read Article Continues below

Twitch streamers Nick "Nmplol" Polom and Malena Tudi have been dating each other for quite some time now. The flamethrower is a 2018 toy created by The Boring Company, founded by Elon Musk.

Edited by R. Elahi