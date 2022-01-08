Pokimane x Avatar memes take over internet after streamer receives 48-hour Twitch ban

A slew of memes have taken over the internet following the ban of Twitch legend Pokimane. The long-time streamer has been banned from the platform after she streamed the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender on her channel.
Though many streamers react to content on the Twitch platform, it is not legal to host a live watch party for Avatar: The Last Airbender, leading to Imane “Pokimane” Anys being banned on Twitch along with a DMCA strike.
TwitchTracker reported that the 25-year-old was watching the Nickelodeon show along with roughly 25,000 viewers.
Internet reacts to Pokimane’s Twitch ban
Though Anys' ban is making headlines, the reason behind the same is certainly not a surprise to many. Many of her fans warned her to expect stringent action before she streamed herself watching the 10-hour long series with viewers.
Later today, Anys took to her Twitter account to confirm that her account had been suspended for 48 hours. She also announced that she would return to Twitch with a “12 hour comeback stream,” scheduled for Monday, January 10.
It does not come as a shock that Anys has been banned for only 48 hours. The Morroccan-Canadian streamer signed a multi-year contract in 2020 to stay exclusively with Twitch.
A few hilarious tweets from the community read:
Anys' Twitch ban comes after several other streamers, including xQc and Mizkif, were watching MasterChef and the Avatar series on the platform. Fellow viral sensations Ludwig and Sodapoppin have also been hit with DMCA strikes previously.
However, Pokimane's friend and fellow streamer Sykkuno found it strange how Anys was the only one hit with a ban, unlike Mizkif. Sykkuno commented on Anys' ban by saying:
“I don’t want to be that dude, but Mizkif streamed Avatar too. Does that mean he gets banned? I’m snitching on him — but he streamed it to like 50,000 people.”
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Anys' ban has led other streamers like Jeremy Wang to promptly delete their VODs and clips to protect themselves from a potential DMCA strike.