Pokimane x Avatar memes take over internet after streamer receives 48-hour Twitch ban

A slew of memes have taken over the internet following the ban of Twitch legend Pokimane. The long-time streamer has been banned from the platform after she streamed the animated series Avatar: The Last Airbender on her channel.

Though many streamers react to content on the Twitch platform, it is not legal to host a live watch party for Avatar: The Last Airbender, leading to Imane “Pokimane” Anys being banned on Twitch along with a DMCA strike.

TwitchTracker reported that the 25-year-old was watching the Nickelodeon show along with roughly 25,000 viewers.

Internet reacts to Pokimane’s Twitch ban

Though Anys' ban is making headlines, the reason behind the same is certainly not a surprise to many. Many of her fans warned her to expect stringent action before she streamed herself watching the 10-hour long series with viewers.

Later today, Anys took to her Twitter account to confirm that her account had been suspended for 48 hours. She also announced that she would return to Twitch with a “12 hour comeback stream,” scheduled for Monday, January 10.

confirmed 48 hour suspension!see you guys monday morning for a 12 hour comeback stream 😎

It does not come as a shock that Anys has been banned for only 48 hours. The Morroccan-Canadian streamer signed a multi-year contract in 2020 to stay exclusively with Twitch.

A few hilarious tweets from the community read:

OpTic 6lake @blakecissel pokimane banned for avatar the last air bender?



my hero pokimane banned for avatar the last air bender?my hero https://t.co/6KG2PRs3vZ

SINS Sharps @g9blins pov you watched pokimane get banned for watching the avatar live pov you watched pokimane get banned for watching the avatar live https://t.co/PfzXiD92QX

Obi @HexbladeAries Pokimane is watching Avatar on Twitch, and anyone who uses their platform for good like getting more people into this series is a QWEEN Pokimane is watching Avatar on Twitch, and anyone who uses their platform for good like getting more people into this series is a QWEEN 💖 https://t.co/4DRgv1aVAQ

EgoLikol @EgoLikol pokimane fr thought she could get away with watching avatar on stream? pokimane fr thought she could get away with watching avatar on stream? https://t.co/S6qKR1ebGX

Kefka Pallazo 🐉🐉🐉🐉 @LaKefka Here I was thinking Twitch banned Pokimane for something stupid upon learning she streamed herself watching Avatar for 10 hours... Here I was thinking Twitch banned Pokimane for something stupid upon learning she streamed herself watching Avatar for 10 hours... https://t.co/cl8dRGE4dD

Josh @Bowblax Pokimane got banned for COPYRIGHT????



HAHAHAHAHA She got Copyright Striked HAHAHAHA OMG it's come full circle boys Pokimane got banned for COPYRIGHT????HAHAHAHAHA She got Copyright Striked HAHAHAHA OMG it's come full circle boys https://t.co/en48iXugel

Sizi @ Ongoing Art Raffle (see pinned📌) @SonicBasedSizi Pokimane shoulda known she was gonna get a DMCA strike and a ban for streaming Avatar LMFAO Pokimane shoulda known she was gonna get a DMCA strike and a ban for streaming Avatar LMFAO https://t.co/ZWDazPIUvT

MetalsHorrorHouse @MetalsHorror Pokimane banned on Twitch amid DMCA drama following Avatar stream. So with DMCA starting on Twitch for TV Shows and movies, What are the Big Streamers going to do for Content? #twitch Pokimane banned on Twitch amid DMCA drama following Avatar stream. So with DMCA starting on Twitch for TV Shows and movies, What are the Big Streamers going to do for Content? #twitch https://t.co/KfMgqBuSSZ

Anys' Twitch ban comes after several other streamers, including xQc and Mizkif, were watching MasterChef and the Avatar series on the platform. Fellow viral sensations Ludwig and Sodapoppin have also been hit with DMCA strikes previously.

However, Pokimane's friend and fellow streamer Sykkuno found it strange how Anys was the only one hit with a ban, unlike Mizkif. Sykkuno commented on Anys' ban by saying:

“I don’t want to be that dude, but Mizkif streamed Avatar too. Does that mean he gets banned? I’m snitching on him — but he streamed it to like 50,000 people.”

Anys' ban has led other streamers like Jeremy Wang to promptly delete their VODs and clips to protect themselves from a potential DMCA strike.

