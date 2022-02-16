"I'll shave my head": Twitch streamer EsfandTV challenges Ludwig's subathon record

EsfandTV, also known as Esfand, is a Twitch streamer and one of the co-founders of the streamer organization One True King (OTK), who recently spoke about challenging one of the biggest records set on Twitch by Ludwig.

On one of his most recent streams, Esfand announced that he would be organizing a subathon on his main Twitch channel. As he made this announcement to his viewers, he said:

“I’ll shave my head.”

Esfand, however, quickly backtracked out of his statement.

EsfandTV wants to go head to head against Ludwig’s subscribers record

VOD for the clip below starts at 11:49:08:

Subathon is an amalgamation of two different words - subscribers and marathon. It is a type of streaming style where the streamer sets a threshold for the number of subscribers and donations that will add more minutes to the ongoing stream.

Ludwig is the leading subathon record holder who started his subscriber marathon on March 14, 2021, and went on for a staggering thirty-one consecutive days. The subathon ended in April 2021, where he managed to accumulate 283,066 subscribers over the course of the marathon. It is the highest subscribed channel on Twitch, and was previously held by the Fortnite superstar - Tyler “Ninja”.

In order to beat Ludwig’s massive 283k subscriber count, Esfand set himself up for a challenge whn he spoke to his viewers about starting a subathon. Soon after, the streamer mentioned:

“Yeah, I said that if I beat Ludwig’s sub record, then I’ll shave my head.”

Esfand took a couple of seconds to realize and digest what he had just set himself for. He then backtracked on his comments:

“But it’ll never happen. So…”

The streamer laid a small grin on his face and then argued with his chat by saying he meant to cut his hair short instead of shaving it all away:

"I’ll cut my hair. Did I say shave my head? I think I said I’ll cut my hair short. I’ll cut my hair short. I won't shave it. Did I say shave? It's not gonna happen! Dude, it's not gonna happen. There’s zero percent chance of it happening. It's two-hundred and eighty-something thousand subs."

He then concluded his statement by saying that he lied the whole time:

“Chat, I lied. I lied, I lied, I lied. Dude, what if I shave my hair and nobody wants to watch it anymore?”

The streamer then moved on from the topic soon enough and went on to stream for another two hours, where he reacted to some content with viewers in his Twitch chat.

Fans react to EsfandTV setting himself to shave his hair

Fans on Reddit were apprehensive and had negative views towards the streamer. Some said how the streamer is asking for something close to $600,000 in the form of subscribers so that he shaves his head and others said how he is trying to recycle content done by another notable streamer - Maya Higa.

For those unaware, EsfandTV is an American streamer and internet personality who is also the co-founder of OTK along with Asmongold, Mizkif, Rich Campbell, and TipsOut. He is known for his vibrant and goofy personality who focuses on playing online multiplayer games like World of Warcraft, Lost Ark, and Diablo.

Edited by R. Elahi