Fans react as Ludwig jokingly puts up his VTuber Avatar on Hollywood Billboard

Earlier today, Ludwig surprised his fans and peers as he showed off a billboard placed in Los Angeles, California. He jokingly had his VTuber maid Avatar put up on a Hollywood Billboard on February 10, 2022.

A former Twitch streamer, he has now moved onto streaming on the red platform - YouTube Gaming. He tweeted out a couple of pictures of him, posing sitting inside a trash can and showing off his "maidwig" Avatar.

ludwig @LudwigAhgren I got the chance to have my face on a billboard in Hollywood



so I hit them with the maidwig LOL

An artist who goes by the name Saylor Twift designed and drew the avatar for the YouTube streamer. The artist was delighted to see her work being featured on the Hollywood Billboard and exclaimed it to be a surreal feeling for her.

Saylor Twift @SaylorTwiftArt My art is on a billboard in west hollywood today so i stopped by to see it. Obviously its for @LudwigAhgren but its still pretty surreal for me. Grats to lud and thanks for putting a silly drawing of you as an anime cat maid on a billboard! My art is on a billboard in west hollywood today so i stopped by to see it. Obviously its for @LudwigAhgren but its still pretty surreal for me. Grats to lud and thanks for putting a silly drawing of you as an anime cat maid on a billboard! https://t.co/UER15bd07A

Internet reacts to Ludwig’s "maidwig" Avatar

The streamer tweeted a couple of images showing his new maidvig VTuber Avatar as a joke on a Los Angeles Hollywood Billboard. The tweet garnered a ton of reactions from his fellow streamer colleagues and a number of his fans. Some of the stars who reacted to his joke VTuber Avatar include HasanAbi, NiceWigg and BearEu.

NiceWigg @NiceWigg @LudwigAhgren I lived in NYC for 2 years and the amount of courage you have to sit in an NYC trash can is unreal. There are probably 15 rats underneath you snacking on 3 week old dollar pizza. You are a legend. @LudwigAhgren I lived in NYC for 2 years and the amount of courage you have to sit in an NYC trash can is unreal. There are probably 15 rats underneath you snacking on 3 week old dollar pizza. You are a legend.

NiceWigg @NiceWigg



I have lived in LA a for 2 months and have no idea the statistics for the trash cans.



Thank you. Love you.

Fans spotted someone wearing a Spider-Man costume and were fascinated to notice it.

Geneon @geneon101



Also cool that you got to see Spider-Man.

More about Ludwig and his streaming journey

Ludwig is a popular streamer and content creator who streams on YouTube. He is a former Super Smash Bros. Melee professional player and competitor who won a number of games in 2017.

Since then, he has been livestreaming after he kicked off his streaming career in 2018. He started off by streaming on Twitch. He usually did Just Chatting and IRL content where he collaborated with other well known personalities.

He’s one of the streamers that made the streaming type “Subathon” extremely popular. The streamer started a continuous marathon of content on his stream on March, 2021. Viewers would subscribe and donate to his channel, which would increase the time he had to be live on his channel. The stream ran for a massive thirty days, ending on April, 2021.

On November, 2021 the Twitch star announced that he would be moving on to streaming exclusively on YouTube Gaming.

Since then, Ludwig has been temporarily banned from the platform for breaching Terms of Service and was DMCA struck for reacting to a couple of videos.

The content creator currently boasts a massive number of 2.6 million subscribers on his main YouTube channel where he livestreams. Since its inception, the content creator has uploaded 1,012 videos, having a total of 615 million channel views and is ranked 9,047th channel on the YouTube channel statistics website, Social Blade.

