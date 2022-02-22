“Part time streamer?”: xQc loses it at a viewer who commented on his streaming hours on Twitch

One of the most famous streamers on the platform, Felix “xQc,” had a few strong words against a viewer in his Twitch chat who tried to question the streamer’s active hours on the platform. For those out of the loop, xQc is one of the most active and consistent streamers on the platform, regularly clocking in 20+ hour streams.

The viewer casually joked at the streamer by mentioning how the Canadian content creator is a "part-time streamer" on the platform. Reading this comment, the streamer lost his cool and went on a minute-long rant where he jokingly humiliated the viewer.

“Part time streamer?”

xQc destroys a viewer in his Twitch chat who called him a part-time streamer

xQc had just begun his daily livestream and had started off a bit earlier than he usually does. He planned to do a special casino heist with his friends in the game Grand Theft Auto 5 (GTA 5 RP).

About seven minutes into his stream, Felix had been reading and interacting with his audience in the Twitch chat, where he noticed someone who took a shot against the streamer by typing “Part-time streamer.” Reading this, the streamer lost his cool and started his rant by saying:

“B***h. On my off weeks I stream about one and a half times the amount that you would work at a full time job. B***h. Call me a part time streamer. F**k you! Who are you?”

He continued:

“You probably don't even go to all your classes. Okay at f***ing part time school, eight-ten hours a week? F**k you!”

He continued to argue by stating how streaming is more than a job. He then started to compare regular 9 to 5 jobs with the life of a streamer by saying:

“I am gonna say. People say streaming is easy, its not a job. Im gonna say how it is. Its not only a job, its f***ing harder than a job. S**t is real f***ing work man. S**t is hardcore dude. S**t is actually… office… 9 to 5…”

He continued his argument by mentioning how he plans and thinks about his future content:

“I spend all the time off stream thinking, theorising; I am f***ing, I am creating off stream, and when I go live, then, boom! It’s f***ing nuts! I’ve got all my cards lined up.”

He let out a small grin after realizing he went a bit hard on the viewer. He was done talking about the subject, and soon enough, he moved on from this topic and went ahead with his stream.

Fans react to xQc’s rant about someone calling him a part-time streamer

Fans in the streamer’s Twitch chat had a unique reaction towards his take. Some somehow agreed with what the streamer had to say, while others mentioned that he was out of touch with reality.

Twitch chat reacting to the streamer's take (Image via xQc, Twitch)

After concluding his minute-long rant, he calmed himself down and then interacted with more of his viewers. He then moved on to reacting to content for around two hours, after which he binged GTA 5 RP for the next nineteen hours.

Edited by Danyal Arabi