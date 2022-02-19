OTK parodies Pokimane's viral tweet with Jambo the cat

On Twitter today, influencer network One True King used their member JSchlatt's cat Jambo to make a parody of Pokimane's viral tweet.

The orange tabby cat has been making the rounds on Twitter through his owner posting adorable images, quickly making him one of the most well-known felines online.

Schlatt @jschlatt lot to be thankful for but this cat takes the cake lot to be thankful for but this cat takes the cake https://t.co/NCNg66XIE6

JSchlatt first acquired the rescue cat a year ago and was immediately a fan favorite. The small kitten was adored by JSchlatt’s community, loving the difference between it and the over six-foot tall streamer.

Since JSchlatt moved to Austin, Texas to join OTK, the small orange cat has been garnering more and more fans. With that being said, Jambo was part of a mischievous parody that garnered a plethora of reactions.

OTK parodies Pokimane's tweet with an adorable picture of Jambo

Furthering his fame even more, OTK's Twitter account used a picture of Jambo to parody Pokimane's viral tweet that she posted earlier this week, copying it word for word.

OTK @OTKnetwork this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life https://t.co/8PZQmX4mm8

Pokimane's original tweet was to fire back at haters who have been spreading photos of her without makeup on her face. Furthermore, she was encouraged by JiDion in this endeavor. Suffice to say, her tweet garnered a myriad of reactions across Twitter, with many either bemoaning or supporting her take.

pokimane @pokimanelol this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life this face makes more money than you’ll ever see in your life https://t.co/ZB1dtKexr8

Fans and fellow streamers loved the parody, with most espousing pro-Jambo propaganda in the comments to show their support for the loveable cat while others shared some jokes of their own.

MitchieTV @MitchieTV @OTKnetwork @jschlatt @JamboBot this face gets more pets than i’ll ever see in my life @OTKnetwork @jschlatt @JamboBot this face gets more pets than i’ll ever see in my life

He even has his own fan-made automated Twitter account, which automatically shares a random image of the cat when certain accounts tweet.

Jambo Bot 🤖 @JamboBot Hello! I am a bot that automatically responds to certain accounts with pictures of Jambo whenever they tweet. The accounts that I follow are the ones that the program responds to. If you think a tweet is insensitive or to opt yourself out, please DM this account. Thanks! Hello! I am a bot that automatically responds to certain accounts with pictures of Jambo whenever they tweet. The accounts that I follow are the ones that the program responds to. If you think a tweet is insensitive or to opt yourself out, please DM this account. Thanks!

Jambo was recently brought into surgery concerning a blockage in his stomach, so to keep an eye on the small feline while he was streaming, JSchlatt set up a 24/7 stream of his cat on his alternate Twitch account. The stream pulled in over ten-thousand viewers, proving that he is one popular pet.

With more and more content featuring the famous feline being made, it's safe to assume that the internet's current favorite cat will continue to grow in online popularity, and it's easy to see why.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul