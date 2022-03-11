"That makes me so f***ing mad": Malena Tudi talks about her moderator not receiving a PC from Artesian Builds

Malena Tudi recently spoke about her experience with the PC building company as she mentioned how one of her moderators did not end up receiving a high-end PC. Controversy surrounding Artesian Builds that does not seem to end soon.

As she streamed with her partner Nick “nmplol” Malena, she discussed the situation she and her channel moderator were presented with after paying a hefty amount for a customized personal computer from Artesian Builds. Enraged by her emotions, Malena spoke about this topic by saying:

“That pisses me off so much. That makes me so f***ing mad.”

Artesian Builds drama continues as Malena Tudi talks about her experience with the company

VOD for the incident starts at 01:04:48

Nick was joined by his partner Malena, both of whom were playing the intense go-kart racing game Mario Kart 8 on their Nintendo Switch gaming console. They were seen talking about various topics while competing against themselves in the game.

One such topic where Malena Tudi seemed a bit infurated was about Artesian Builds. On March 9, 2022 Artesian Builds announced that the company would be suspending and freezing all of its current activities.

They also notified the public that they are now open to assistance and investment. Livestreamer and content creator Tyler "Trainwreck" has a keen interest in buying out the PC building company.

As Malena Tudi spoke about her experience, she talked by saying:

“We paid for this… Nick paid for this f***ing computer, December 6th, the f***ing company went downhill and they stalled the computer out. And now, Oro is not getting her f***ing computer!”

Enraged about Artesian Builds’ antics, she continued to vent:

“Which f***ing greasy motherf***er is sitting with that cute Kerbi computer from that company!”

Nick joined in on the conversation and pondered what was going to happen following this. Malena concluded her minute-long rant against Artesian Builds:

“I hope the owner of that company never gets any responsibility in their life ever again. Holy s**t dude. Just f***ing give the computer back. People bought it.”

A viewer in their chat suggested and speculated that Artesian Builds might have filed for bankruptcy. Switching the topic to this, Malena Tudi continued by saying:

"Did we receive any sort of legitimate information about them being bankrupt and not just take the computer home? Like, we've been waiting for so f***ing long, dude."

Another viewer mentioned how they could get the PC from the company's liquidation pool, to which Malena mentioned:

"Ahh yes! Already spent $4,000 and lets just buy it again! Just f***ing buy it again dude, from their liquidation sale! Holy s**t dude!"

Wanting to be done with the subject matter, Nick interrupted her and soon tried to conclude by talking about it by saying:

"Malena, calm down, we'll figure it out. Where there's a will, there's a way."

The couple played Mario Kart 8 for the next forty minutes, post which Nick switched to the popular Korean MMORPG - Lost Ark.

Fans react to Malena Tudi talking about her channel moderator not receiving a PC from Artesian Builds

Fans and audiences on Reddit gave in their ideas about how the streamer can refute against the company by contacting their banks and making a chargeback against Artesian Builds. Some people meanwhile commented on how bad Nick was at playing Mario Kart 8.

The PC building company came under fire after its CEO, Noah Katz, made a derogatory statement against the ambassadors and affiliates who have less than two thousand followers.

In the clip where he was seen making the statement go viral, a number of influencers and content creators spoke against the company. One True King (OTK) released a public statement soon after revealing that they had cut ties with Artesian Builds, who were one of the organization’s title sponsors.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan