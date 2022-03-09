Artesian Builds announces that they're suspending their activities and are open for investment

At the onset of March 2022, controversy and drama surrounding the PC building company Artesian Builds started to ramp up. During a giveaway event hosted by the company, Noah Katz, the CEO, made a very controversial comment regarding the brand ambassadors and affiliates who participated in the giveaway.

After a number of exposures surrounding the company's CEO, Artesian Builds, they came forward with a new tweet on March 9, 2022, where they announced that they are suspending and freezing all of their current activities. The company is scheduled to release more information regarding this matter by the end of March.

Artesian Builds @ArtesianBuilds We are sad to announce that, effective now, we are freezing/suspending all activities. Ongoing is analysis by outside counsel for reorg. to ensure fair treatment of clients, creditors, and employees. We expect more info by month's end.



We are open to assistance/investment. We are sad to announce that, effective now, we are freezing/suspending all activities. Ongoing is analysis by outside counsel for reorg. to ensure fair treatment of clients, creditors, and employees. We expect more info by month's end.We are open to assistance/investment.

Artesian Builds announces that the company is seizing their operations and are open for assistance moving forward

According to Noah Katz, an ambassador and affiliate with less than two thousand people was under his threshold. A tweet by a person named Kiapiaa shared a minute-long clip that exposed the CEO.

kia @kiapiaa_ If you haven't heard @ArtesianBuilds do not care about their small streamer ambassadors. They have monthly PC giveaways for their ambassadors, great, right? Expect they don't care for small streamers. I got chosen and they changed their rules last minute (cont.) If you haven't heard @ArtesianBuilds do not care about their small streamer ambassadors. They have monthly PC giveaways for their ambassadors, great, right? Expect they don't care for small streamers. I got chosen and they changed their rules last minute (cont.) https://t.co/CzDiq7VTZP

Since then, the said tweet has gone viral and currently has more than thirty thousand likes. Due to the insane amount of traction gained, a number of content creators and influencers have spoken out against the company and have taken action on their part.

Influencers like Mizkif, NICKMERCS and Asmongold have spoken regarding this subject matter. The streamer organization One True King (OTK) came forward on March 3, announcing that they had cut all ties and have released Artesian Builds as their title sponsor.

Mizkif, one of the co-founders of OTK, gave his in-depth thoughts behind the personal computer he received from the company. According to the Austin, Texas-based streamer:

“I cannot believe that PC was sent to me the way it was. It was an absolute garbage, s**t PC. It was clearly obvious it was a garbage, s**t PC. Nothing was right with it. I wish I could have said this forever ago. I absolutely hated that PC. I don't understand how they made PC and thought it was okay to ship it to me.”

Video for this topic can be found here

YouTube creator and Twitch streamer Onepeg accused Noah Katz of allegedly evading paying taxes during an investigative dive. As he studied and analyzed the website OpenCorporates, the company’s status had been from “active” to “suspended/forfeited” by the Franchise Tax Board.

While Noah Katz was supposed to pay the required dues in means of tax, he went on to buy a $150,000 BMW i8 performance car.

As things continued to take a bad turn for Artesian Builds, a tweet was posted on the company's official Twitter handle. They notified the public regarding a potential employee-led buy-out of the company.

Artesian Builds @ArtesianBuilds "At this point we are examining a potential employee-led buy-out of the company. Thank you for your support." "At this point we are examining a potential employee-led buy-out of the company. Thank you for your support."

Tyler “Trainwreck” hopped onto the conversation by stating that he was interested in buying the company and running it the right way. The influential streamer’s tweet immediately gained traction. A number of other streamers and content creators mentioned how big of a gamble it would be for him to drive the company's growth.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @ArtesianBuilds check DMs I’ll buy the company and run it right @ArtesianBuilds check DMs I’ll buy the company and run it right

Audience react to Artesian Build’s latest announcement of them suspending their activities

Viewers and audiences on Reddit were surprised to see such a big announcement come so suddenly. They mentioned how one small clip can expose and make a company go bankrupt. Meanwhile, some said that the company should’ve given away the PC without doing any drama.

Fans reacting to the announcement by the company (Images via Reddit)

The brand image of Artesian Builds was shattered after the whole fiasco. Artesian Builds released a public apology where its CEO, Noah Katz, was seen addressing the issue in a minute and a half long video. The said tweet has now been deleted from the company's official Twitter handle.

Edited by Srijan Sen