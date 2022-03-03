Twitch streamer KristoferYee claims Artesian Builds throttled the PCs they built

Twitch streamer KristoferYee has recently been looking into Artesian Builds and has found a shocking number of poor practices by the company. In particular, he found that the company was purposely throttling GPUs (Graphics cards) for their builds.

This was because the machines were having overheating problems. He claimed that as a workaround to the issue, Artesian Builds were putting a 10% throttle on the graphics cards they shipped with builds.

Twitch streamer helps content creator figure out why Artesian Builds PCs performed poorly

This came about when a content creator wanted the Twitch streamer to take a look at their build from the company. It was not delivering the performance that it was supposed to.

“We took a look at everything on her computer and we took a look at the control panel to see what was wrong with the performance. Then we realized that there was some type of EVGA software that I had never seen before.”

The reason became clear, and KristoferYee talked about it in a recent livestream. The streamer stated that the computers they were building used an overclocking program, which in turn created an overheating issue. So to fight that, Artesian Builds is reportedly throttling the graphics cards they send out, so they do less.

That way, there’s less overheating.

“Apparently, it was EVGA’s f**kin’ overclocking program. And we found out that the people at Artesian that built the PC, in order to combat their overheating problem, they have apparently just been shipping out computers with a 10% throttle on their GPU. There was a 10% throttle on computers they sent to creators. Partnered creators!”

Furthermore, KristoferYee claimed that the streamers and partnered creators were not even being told that this was happening on the PCs they spent money on or were given as part of a promotion. Either way, it elicited a plethora of reactions on the internet.

Internet weighs in on the controversy surrounding Artesian Builds

Quite a few Redditors were disgusted by the reveal of Artesian Builds' business practices. One pointed out how expensive the PCs are, and that downclocking the GPU to help overheating is shameful.

Another said they saw red flags when the PC builders had picked the wrong cooler, one that wouldn’t fit the case of a PC.

One user expressed their suspicions surrounding Noah Katz, the CEO of Artesia, and cited his previous business practices as an example. That is, of course, hypothetical.

Others were curious how this company even gained the legitimacy to be where they are, and Redditors pretty much put the blame at the feet of big streamers who promote the company on air, knowing that there are problems.

One user was confused about how the throttling works, because there is no “throttle” setting, and another Redditor came through with a solution.

Not everyone is convinced that the problem with Artesian Builds is real though. One user thought it was a sudden change of heart because of the giveaway scandal.

However, another user pointed out that Mizkif only hyped one up because he was paid to do that, and his chat laughed at how expensive it was.

A brief exchange about how this isn't a big deal did crop up in the thread (Image via Reddit)

Not everyone is onboard, though there are some skeptics. One user spoke in detail about the controversy, claiming that the Twitch streamer didn't offer a comprehensive explanation.

Another user's problem was that the Twitch streamer didn't adequately explain the problem (Image via Reddit)

Artesian Builds seems to be staying in the news as of late, and the allegations made by the Twitch streamer have sent shockwaves down the internet.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul