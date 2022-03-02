“Simply put, I don't like it”: NICKMERCS responds to Artesian Builds controversy

Nicholas “NICKMERCS” had a few strong words against the recent actions and comments of the PC building company Artesian Builds that went viral on Twitter and Reddit.

On March 1, 2022, the company's CEO made a statement regarding a recent giveaway where he mocked the contestant for having a low following on the streaming platform.

kia @kiapiaa_ If you haven't heard @ArtesianBuilds do not care about their small streamer ambassadors. They have monthly PC giveaways for their ambassadors, great, right? Expect they don't care for small streamers. I got chosen and they changed their rules last minute (cont.) If you haven't heard @ArtesianBuilds do not care about their small streamer ambassadors. They have monthly PC giveaways for their ambassadors, great, right? Expect they don't care for small streamers. I got chosen and they changed their rules last minute (cont.) https://t.co/CzDiq7VTZP

According to the company’s CEO Noah K, a contestant with less than two thousand viewers is under his threshold for being accepted for a giveaway. The statement attracted a lot of traction against Artesian Builds within the day of the tweet going viral.

NICKMERCS is one of the biggest influencers sponsored by the said company. During a recent stream, the co-owner of Faze Clan expressed his disregard towards Artesian Builds’ statements. He said:

“I don't like it. Alright. Very simply put, I don't like it, you know, nor do I wanna support that and be a part of that.”

NICKMERCS talks about the recent Artesian Builds drama and shares his point of view

NICKMERCS had just begun his daily livestream and was in for about half an hour. When speaking to his audience during the introduction for his stream, he mentioned that he had noticed the trending topic related to Artesian Builds on Twitter.

He acknowledged by mentioning that he is a partnered streamer who works with the company and went on to clarify for his audience by saying:

“Anyway, saw the stuff Twitter today and for sure, you know, we are partnered with Artesian Builds, you guys know that.”

The streamer straight away started by sharing his point of view regarding the whole drama. He continued by saying:

“I mean point blank, without beatint around the bush, what, you know the homie said on that stream, the way that he did it, was very… weird. You know? Very very odd and very weird.”

He went on to say that people won't appreciate the behavior expressed by Noak K. and will stop watching their content altogether:

“I dont think anybody’s gonna watch that and think of anything good about it.”

After expressing his dislike for the stinct, NICKMERCS went on to talk about his take on the cancel culture. He mentioned that:

“On the other hand, right, you guys know, I mean… cancel culture in general. I am not really talking about this right now, lets put that to the side, we’re gonna come back to it because I am not done. But cancel culture in general can we just address it? I am not the biggest fan.

The streamer went into a deep dive into his opinions and stance on the cancel culture. To explain it, NICKMERCS said:

“You know, if there was like a line, and all the way over here is we love cancel culture and all the way over here is we f***ing hate it, and you know we dont believe in any of it, I am not all the way here (pointing towards the point of hating it), but I am close. I am f***ing damn close.”

The streamer tried to distance himself from the whole situation by making his point clear on the stream. He then soon moved on from this topic and reacted to clips and videos that his viewers in the Twitch chat sent him.

Fans react to NICKMERC’s take on Artesian Builds drama

Audiences and viewers in the streamer’s Twitch chat wholeheartedly agreed with what he had to say regarding the fiasco. Fans expressed their ideas about the cancel culture and some shared experiences regarding the same.

Following the huge backlash from the audience on multiple social platforms, the official Twitter handle for the company posted a thread of apologetic tweets addressing the controversy.

Artesian Builds @ArtesianBuilds Hey twittersphere I’m really sorry for the way we did parts of the giveaway today. We’ve given a lot of people a lot of awesome free tech and that’s not going to stop. If you want to talk, I’m here- that’s kind of the point of being live so much. Ctd. -N Hey twittersphere I’m really sorry for the way we did parts of the giveaway today. We’ve given a lot of people a lot of awesome free tech and that’s not going to stop. If you want to talk, I’m here- that’s kind of the point of being live so much. Ctd. -N

The message was presented in a four-part Twitter thread where they explained their situation and how there is a lack of PR for the company. The public image of the company has been shattered since the incident. Aside from the Fortnite sensation, other streamers like EsfandTV, Sodapoppin, Asmongold, and Mizkif are partnered with Artesian Builds.

