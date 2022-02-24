"Who knows there might be a f***ing girl in my team": JasonR gives reasons for not dodging in Valorant

Valorant professional player Jason “JasonR” came under public fire recently when several female professional players spoke out against his behavior in-game. According to them, JasonR dodges and abandons games that have female gamers in the lobby.

The Esports commentator and caster Jake Lucky called out his misogynistic behavior on February 23, where he provided four screenshots of different Tweets that spoke against Jason’s toxic behavior. Ever since the revelation, many gamers have come out and spoken about their experiences with the Valorant professional.

During a recent stream of his, it was pretty evident that Jason was in constant stress due to the public backlash. The following is an excerpt from his livestream when someone asked him to dodge a game in Valorant:

“I can't dodge anymore man. Who knows there might be a f***ing girl in my team.

JasonR provides context for not abandoning games in Valorant anymore

One of the first people to reveal Jason’s sexist behavior was Panini, who plays for the team Shopify Rebellions. According to her, Jason not only mutes the female gamers, but he also dodges the games in sight of them.

SR panini🐣 @qtpanini twitter.com/EscoDean/statu… not only does jasonr mute women he gets on his team if they don't talk in agent select, he'll do the honors of dodging games or pretending his internet goes out to simply not queue with women. who's holding him accountable for this? lmao. the people who que w him are real quiet not only does jasonr mute women he gets on his team if they don't talk in agent select, he'll do the honors of dodging games or pretending his internet goes out to simply not queue with women. who's holding him accountable for this? lmao. the people who que w him are real quiet😅 twitter.com/EscoDean/statu…

More well-known personalities like Aniemal and Annie Dro talked about their experiences with the streamer and the professional player. Later, Jake Lucky picked this topic which amplified the reach.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky JasonR is being accused of muting girls in Valorant games, avoiding games with women, and even dodging games where they are involved... not the first time this has been brought up either. JasonR is being accused of muting girls in Valorant games, avoiding games with women, and even dodging games where they are involved... not the first time this has been brought up either. https://t.co/RsRzctY50Y

During a recent stream of his, Jason was playing duo with his friend Stewie2k, a well-known former Counter Strike Global Offensive professional player.

After streaming for about three hours, a teammate asked Jason to dodge the game so that they could move ahead to the next game since the odds of winning were pretty slim. Speaking about how he cannot dodge games anymore, Jason said:

“Well who knows, there might be a f***ing b***c on this squad. Might get f***ing hated for the rest of my life.”

In a condescending and rough tone, Jason went on to say:

“Jason, your game crashed! You dodged them dude! Oh my god Jason! You deserve all the death threats. You deserve every death threat you’ve ever…”

He then concluded his rant by mentioning:

“Yeah, I am not going trolling dude. I am not trolling either.”

He continued to stream for another ten more hours playing Valorant.

Fans react to JasonR’s statements made on stream

Fans and audiences on Reddit were pretty harsh on Jason due to his remarks made on stream. Some of them gave context explaining how his girlfriend banned people in his Twitch chat who had feminine names. Some even compared Jason’s scenario with that of Ninja’s situation.

Allegations and accusations against JasonR continue to get public reactions as more people talk about their experiences with the Valorant professional player.

The former CSGO player has permanently transitioned to playing Valorant and is often joined by his girlfriend on his stream.

