Valkyrae tweets her cosplay of Viper from Valorant and fans can’t get enough

On February 12, 2022, YouTuber and live streamer Valkyrae notified her fans and audiences that she would be doing a new cosplay as Viper from Valorant. On February 17, she dropped four different pictures of herself in Viper’s attire.

Fans and other prominent content creators were awestruck to see the streamers latest cosplay project. The tweet almost immediately went viral and continues to gain traction.

Fans react to Valkyrae’s latest Viper cosplay from Valorant

The American streamer is a well-known cosplayer and cosplay designer. She had previously cosplayed as Viper back in November 2020, during Halloween week. That cosplay, too, was regarded as a very spectacular work, and fans were amused to see Valkyrae cosplaying.

Her latest work was in collaboration with Riot Games, the game publisher and developer who has developed the famous multiplayer game, Valorant and cosplay designer Stella Chuu.

Stella Chuu has been working with Valkyrae since 2019 and has developed and designed almost every cosplay project for the YouTube star.

Her first announcement for the project was through a post on Instagram where she notified her fans about her upcoming cosplay. She gave out a date where the audience could watch her livestream the latest cosplay. The post-announcement post on Instagram sits close to 500k likes.

The final drop of her project included her posting four images on Twitter where fans adored her. The tweet hit 100k likes in an instance and sits at 121k likes and more than seven thousand retweets at the time of writing.

Riot Music, the department of Riot Games, commented on the streamer’s post asking if she plans to do a music collaboration with Valorant’s development team.

She even clarified that she’d been main-ing Viper in Valorant since its early release.

A Twitter user named Kisa (@kisaki_aw) drew a brilliant art of the streamer cosplaying as Viper.

Many fans were elated to see how her latest cosplay turned out

shbz @shbzz @Valkyrae I’m in my class barking right now @Valkyrae I’m in my class barking right now

The cosplay continues to gain traction as fans continue to show their support. Looking at Rae's cosplay trends, we can expect her to do another cosplay project during Halloween week, as she has been doing for the past few years. In 2021, she cosplayed as Marvel’s Eketra during Halloween week.

