Valkyrae announces she will be doing Valorant Viper cosplay; reveals date and time

Rachel “Valkyrae” announced on February 11 that she would cosplay the well-known Valorant Agent, Viper. The 30-year-old notified her audiences and fans via Instagram about the project called “Viper,” which will be a collaboration between Valorant and Stella Chuu, featuring her.

It will drop on February 13, i.e., Sunday, at 11 am PST.

Fans and audience react to Valkyrae’s upcoming Viper cosplay

Rae is known for having a very vibrant personality. She has cosplayed a lot in the past, and her most recent project was back during Halloween, where she cosplayed as Marvel’s Elektra.

This project of hers went viral and attracted more than 120k likes on Twitter.

The star streamer cosplayed as Viper in November 2020 as well, once again, during Halloween week, and sent the internet into a frenzy. Her Viper cosplay two years back earned a massive 150k likes and more than seven-thousand retweets.

This project was also designed and developed by Stella Chuu, a cosplayer and artist who started her cosplay career in 2011. She collaborates with several high-profile streamers and internet personalities and has been featured in numerous magazines.

See you 11am sunday on my yt channel with @valkyrae

Rae notified her fans about her upcoming project on multiple social media platforms, including Instagram and Twitter. Fans on Twitter were elated for her upcoming cosplay.

Some well-known streamers and YouTubers also reacted to her announcement. Influencers like Ryan Higa, Kkatamina, STPeach, Peter Park TV, Sabby, and Aria Saki commented on her post and were looking forward to her latest cosplay.

Brief about Valkyrae

She is an American content creator, livestreamer, and co-founder of lifestyle apparel and esports organization 100 Thieves (100T). She started her career on Instagram and then moved on to permanently livestream on YouTube. She boasts a massive following of 3.6 million subscribers and 215 million channel views.

The internet sensation regularly collaborates with other streaming personalities like Pokimane, Disguised Toast, and Lily Pichu. Rae plays many games like Among Us, Fortnite, Minecraft, and Valorant.

