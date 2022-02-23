Valorant pro JasonR accused of being misogynistic in-game for muting and dodging games involving women

Jason “JasonR,” the American Valorant professional player, has been accused of being sexist by many people on Twitter and other social media platforms.

In a recent tweet by the Esports caster and commentator Jake Lucky, he laid out several screenshots involving alleged accusations against the Valorant pro. The victim mentioned how Jason muted, avoided games, and manipulated his livestream audience.

It was also revealed that accusations of this kind are not the first for the professional FPS player. He has been accused of similar things many times in the past but was pulled under the rug.

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky JasonR is being accused of muting girls in Valorant games, avoiding games with women, and even dodging games where they are involved... not the first time this has been brought up either. JasonR is being accused of muting girls in Valorant games, avoiding games with women, and even dodging games where they are involved... not the first time this has been brought up either. https://t.co/RsRzctY50Y

Another prominent Twitch streamer and Fortnite professional, Ninja, came under fire when he made similar remarks a few years back.

JasonR comes under fire after being accused as a misogynistic Valorant player

In a recent tweet posted on February 23, 2022, Esports caster Jake Lucky provided screenshots from certain people who spoke against Jason for his in-game antics.

These serious accusations ranged from him being manipulative to being highly sexist in-game. The whole thread was started by Shopify Rebellions’ professional player Panini, who was the first to accuse JasonR of his misogynistic behavior.

SR panini🐣 @qtpanini twitter.com/EscoDean/statu… Justin @EscoDean @Dream_val



clips.twitch.tv/SparklingLongS… @qtpanini Was watching Sick Yesterday and saw this wonderful "disconnect", now it all makes sense lol @Dream_val @qtpanini Was watching Sick Yesterday and saw this wonderful "disconnect", now it all makes sense lol clips.twitch.tv/SparklingLongS… not only does jasonr mute women he gets on his team if they don't talk in agent select, he'll do the honors of dodging games or pretending his internet goes out to simply not queue with women. who's holding him accountable for this? lmao. the people who que w him are real quiet not only does jasonr mute women he gets on his team if they don't talk in agent select, he'll do the honors of dodging games or pretending his internet goes out to simply not queue with women. who's holding him accountable for this? lmao. the people who que w him are real quiet😅 twitter.com/EscoDean/statu…

Another Valorant professional female streamer and gamer, Annie Dro, who plays for the well-known team Cloud 9, went public on Twitter. According to her, Jason has shown the said behavior to more than fifty women in the professional space and went on to call it the “JasonR Effect.” Her tweet read:

“50+ women have experienced the Jason R effect. He will full screen his cam so you dont see, then mute/dc (disconnect) if there is a girl on his team. He is manipulating his audience and gaslighting them by saying he crashed every time. Refuses to address any allegations as well.”

A clip has recently gone viral where the streamer and former Counter-Strike Global Offensive and now Valorant player "SicK_cs" experienced this behavior first hand. As soon as Jason heard a woman speak during the in-game lobby, he instantly dodged the game.

Dodging is a gaming term used for the instances when a player leaves the pre-game lobby right before the match/game begins. This is usually done to avoid playing with certain people.

In response to the original comment made by Panini, another female professional player who goes by the name "Aniemal" plays for the team Complexity, gave the context of the above clip and mentioned that it was her because of whom Jason dodged the game.

COL Aniemal @anniechanhee @EscoDean @Dream_val @qtpanini dat was me :’( i was actually excited to play with @SicK_cs but all good i guess. if @JasonRuchelski ’s relationship is the reason why he’s dodging women, i don’t really care. if he’s dodging bc he hates women then that’s just weird @EscoDean @Dream_val @qtpanini dat was me :’( i was actually excited to play with @SicK_cs but all good i guess. if @JasonRuchelski’s relationship is the reason why he’s dodging women, i don’t really care. if he’s dodging bc he hates women then that’s just weird

She further said that she was excited to play with Sick_cs, but Jason's dodge on sight seemed weird to her.

Fans react to JasonR’s accusations of him being sexist

Audiences on Twitter had a surprising reaction. Some sided with Jason’s behavior by mentioning that it was his preference not to play with women.

Miiilllky @IRMiiilllky @JakeSucky I don't know ANYTHING about this guy, but I could 100% see his reasoning being that he has a wife/girlfriend and he doesn't want to be put in a situation where anything happens that can even appear like he's flirting or anything with a girl. I totally understand it. @JakeSucky I don't know ANYTHING about this guy, but I could 100% see his reasoning being that he has a wife/girlfriend and he doesn't want to be put in a situation where anything happens that can even appear like he's flirting or anything with a girl. I totally understand it.

Valerie Heart @VaIerie_Heart @IRMiiilllky @JakeSucky That's absolutely nonsense. That's like how Ninja did the same thing to be "loyal" to his gf. Just don't flirt/hit on girls play the damn game. Don't have to dodge, be sexist, ban people for being teh opposite gender. @IRMiiilllky @JakeSucky That's absolutely nonsense. That's like how Ninja did the same thing to be "loyal" to his gf. Just don't flirt/hit on girls play the damn game. Don't have to dodge, be sexist, ban people for being teh opposite gender.

Luciano @Lxdesman4 @JakeSucky Can someone explain to me what’s wrong with this @JakeSucky Can someone explain to me what’s wrong with this

Popular Twitch streamers, such as TrainwreckTV and Moe_TV, commented on the tread as well, citing their opinions.

mOE @m0E_tv @JakeSucky It's called being married and respecting what your wife wants. Why do ppl care this is his channel and his relationship. If my wife asked me to ban every female from my twitch channel im doing it in a heartbeat because I have to live with her for the rest of my life NOT YOU. @JakeSucky It's called being married and respecting what your wife wants. Why do ppl care this is his channel and his relationship. If my wife asked me to ban every female from my twitch channel im doing it in a heartbeat because I have to live with her for the rest of my life NOT YOU.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @JakeSucky hold on, I’ll take care of this with a simple quote rt @JakeSucky hold on, I’ll take care of this with a simple quote rt

Daily Michelle shared her experience with the Valorant pro

Daisy @Daisyy_Michelle @JakeSucky Just typed in his stream saying "hi" and he seen it & automatically put it into sub only mode LMAOO I'm screaming dude @JakeSucky Just typed in his stream saying "hi" and he seen it & automatically put it into sub only mode LMAOO I'm screaming dude

Adam | MizerY @MiiizerY @JakeSucky Not being sexist but most girls I’ve seen on any video game are pretty much bots and a small handful I’ve seen are actually good. Maybe he doesn’t wanna get costed? There’s nothing wrong with that, maybe he’s respecting his wife/gf if he has one? Ppl always jump the gun lol @JakeSucky Not being sexist but most girls I’ve seen on any video game are pretty much bots and a small handful I’ve seen are actually good. Maybe he doesn’t wanna get costed? There’s nothing wrong with that, maybe he’s respecting his wife/gf if he has one? Ppl always jump the gun lol

🗻Tyler🗻 @Im_Afflicted @JakeSucky The amount of people just shrugging off sexism and mysogyny here is disappointing but not at all surprising. Gaming community still has a lot of work to do. @JakeSucky The amount of people just shrugging off sexism and mysogyny here is disappointing but not at all surprising. Gaming community still has a lot of work to do.

Allegations continue to pile up against JasonR, and more women who’ve experienced his unhealthy behavior are coming out and talking about their experiences.

In 2018, Tyler “Ninja” too faced the public heat when he mentioned that he wouldn't be streaming or gaming with women to prevent rumors and accusations.

