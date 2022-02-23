Valorant pro JasonR accused of being misogynistic in-game for muting and dodging games involving women

Jason “JasonR,” the American Valorant professional player, has been accused of being sexist by many people on Twitter and other social media platforms.
In a recent tweet by the Esports caster and commentator Jake Lucky, he laid out several screenshots involving alleged accusations against the Valorant pro. The victim mentioned how Jason muted, avoided games, and manipulated his livestream audience.
It was also revealed that accusations of this kind are not the first for the professional FPS player. He has been accused of similar things many times in the past but was pulled under the rug.
Another prominent Twitch streamer and Fortnite professional, Ninja, came under fire when he made similar remarks a few years back.
JasonR comes under fire after being accused as a misogynistic Valorant player
In a recent tweet posted on February 23, 2022, Esports caster Jake Lucky provided screenshots from certain people who spoke against Jason for his in-game antics.
These serious accusations ranged from him being manipulative to being highly sexist in-game. The whole thread was started by Shopify Rebellions’ professional player Panini, who was the first to accuse JasonR of his misogynistic behavior.
Another Valorant professional female streamer and gamer, Annie Dro, who plays for the well-known team Cloud 9, went public on Twitter. According to her, Jason has shown the said behavior to more than fifty women in the professional space and went on to call it the “JasonR Effect.” Her tweet read:
“50+ women have experienced the Jason R effect. He will full screen his cam so you dont see, then mute/dc (disconnect) if there is a girl on his team. He is manipulating his audience and gaslighting them by saying he crashed every time. Refuses to address any allegations as well.”
A clip has recently gone viral where the streamer and former Counter-Strike Global Offensive and now Valorant player "SicK_cs" experienced this behavior first hand. As soon as Jason heard a woman speak during the in-game lobby, he instantly dodged the game.
Dodging is a gaming term used for the instances when a player leaves the pre-game lobby right before the match/game begins. This is usually done to avoid playing with certain people.
In response to the original comment made by Panini, another female professional player who goes by the name "Aniemal" plays for the team Complexity, gave the context of the above clip and mentioned that it was her because of whom Jason dodged the game.
She further said that she was excited to play with Sick_cs, but Jason's dodge on sight seemed weird to her.
Fans react to JasonR’s accusations of him being sexist
Audiences on Twitter had a surprising reaction. Some sided with Jason’s behavior by mentioning that it was his preference not to play with women.
Popular Twitch streamers, such as TrainwreckTV and Moe_TV, commented on the tread as well, citing their opinions.
Daily Michelle shared her experience with the Valorant pro
Allegations continue to pile up against JasonR, and more women who’ve experienced his unhealthy behavior are coming out and talking about their experiences.
In 2018, Tyler “Ninja” too faced the public heat when he mentioned that he wouldn't be streaming or gaming with women to prevent rumors and accusations.