"I gave up everything to work for him": Friends and coworkers of SkyDoesMinecraft recall their experiences with the YouTuber following abuse allegations

Adam “SkyDoesMinecraft” Dahlberg has been making headlines after he was accused and exposed by his ex-girlfriend Elizabeth of inflicting abuse, trauma, and assault. Following her tweet, a number of SkyDoesMinecraft's friends and coworkers recalled their experiences with the YouTuber in a series of tweets and Twitter threads about him.

On January 23, SkyDoesMinecraft’s ex-girlfriend shared a series of conversations and screenshots which showed that she had been abused and manipulated. She also uploaded a statement containing a number of pieces of evidence against the YouTuber. Due to the severity of the matter, police were also involved in the case.

Elizabeth🥺🖤 @Lizbuggie

Its time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.

Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately Dear Adam Dahlberg aka netnobody afka SkydoesminecraftIts time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately icloud.com/pages/096anNR0… Dear Adam Dahlberg aka netnobody afka SkydoesminecraftIts time everyone knows the truth. Im tired of letting you get away with this. The police know.Putting the evidence below since it wont upload appropriately icloud.com/pages/096anNR0…

SkyDoesMinecraft gets exposed by his friends and coworkers

A number of content creators and coworkers have now come forward following Elizabeth's tweet. A user on Twitter, Blue (@neergtoneulb) has made a thread which compiles a number of serious accusations against the YouTuber which according to the user have been confirmed to be statements and partial statements from victims. The accusations include abuse, manipulation, and animal abuse.

The user has also asked other content creators who have been victimized by SkyDoesMinecraft to come forward and provide their side of the story.

Blue 🦋∞🟧⚢: @neergtoneulb Thread of all the statements/ partial statements/confirmations of peoples stories, i have found involving the Skydoesminecraft/netnobody situation.



// abuse , manipulation , animal abuse Thread of all the statements/ partial statements/confirmations of peoples stories, i have found involving the Skydoesminecraft/netnobody situation.// abuse , manipulation , animal abuse

Ross Pal recalls an incident when SkyDoesMinecraft was furious at Ross after he was given a choice to buy his channel House_Owner for $100,000. However, Ross told him that he would rather just start a new channel with his own name. Ross goes on to share a screenshot of his conversation with SkyDoesMinecraft where he forced Ross back into the office after Ross wanted to take some time off.

Blue 🦋∞🟧⚢: @neergtoneulb twitter.com/yourpalross/st… Ross Pal @YourPalRoss I was given the option to purchase my channel House_Owner back for $100k and he was furious when I said I would rather just start a new channel than pay for my own name, I still get comments of people not knowing why I changed or thinking I just quit twitter.com/yeswecannablis… I was given the option to purchase my channel House_Owner back for $100k and he was furious when I said I would rather just start a new channel than pay for my own name, I still get comments of people not knowing why I changed or thinking I just quit twitter.com/yeswecannablis… . twitter.com/yourpalross/st…

Ross Pal @YourPalRoss I remember after I left the office I wanted to distance myself to let wounds heal but was immediately forced to be back in I remember after I left the office I wanted to distance myself to let wounds heal but was immediately forced to be back in https://t.co/6JNt7zs68u

TimDotTV recalls that working with Skymedia was the darkest period of his life.

Blue 🦋∞🟧⚢: @neergtoneulb twitter.com/timdottv/statu… Tim @TimDotTV Working at Skymedia was the darkest period of my life that I've ever and probably will ever have.



Eventually the constant gaslighting and mental torture lead me to nearly kill myself but I decided to take my situation into my own hands and quit/move as far as I could. Working at Skymedia was the darkest period of my life that I've ever and probably will ever have. Eventually the constant gaslighting and mental torture lead me to nearly kill myself but I decided to take my situation into my own hands and quit/move as far as I could. . twitter.com/timdottv/statu…

Twitter user Alesa (@yeswecannabliss) tells her side of the story.

Blue 🦋∞🟧⚢: @neergtoneulb twitter.com/yeswecannablis… əlesə :(: @yeswecannabliss



The only time I ever "kept our son away" was when we didn't have an active parenting plan set up to ensure I'd get him back after visitations. Instead of waiting for the parenting plan, Adam let Keemstar manipulate him into having a breakdown on Dramaalert. Pretty much.The only time I ever "kept our son away" was when we didn't have an active parenting plan set up to ensure I'd get him back after visitations. Instead of waiting for the parenting plan, Adam let Keemstar manipulate him into having a breakdown on Dramaalert. twitter.com/GeeElizzy/stat… Pretty much. The only time I ever "kept our son away" was when we didn't have an active parenting plan set up to ensure I'd get him back after visitations. Instead of waiting for the parenting plan, Adam let Keemstar manipulate him into having a breakdown on Dramaalert. twitter.com/GeeElizzy/stat… . twitter.com/yeswecannablis…

Blue 🦋∞🟧⚢: @neergtoneulb twitter.com/yeswecannablis… əlesə :(: @yeswecannabliss OH! Since we're digging up old news. I remember the time Adam wrote a love song for another girl and played it for our coworkers in front of me. My coworkers were like "aww it's so sweet he made that song about you." I had to make it awkward and admit it wasn't about me. OH! Since we're digging up old news. I remember the time Adam wrote a love song for another girl and played it for our coworkers in front of me. My coworkers were like "aww it's so sweet he made that song about you." I had to make it awkward and admit it wasn't about me. . twitter.com/yeswecannablis…

Blue 🦋∞🟧⚢: @neergtoneulb twitter.com/yeswecannablis… əlesə :(: @yeswecannabliss Btw, Adam likes to call me an abuser for finally retaliating at him physically after he had been chasing me and cornering me. I lashed out after he screamed in my face that he would "do everything in my power to make sure the court sees you as an unfit mother" Btw, Adam likes to call me an abuser for finally retaliating at him physically after he had been chasing me and cornering me. I lashed out after he screamed in my face that he would "do everything in my power to make sure the court sees you as an unfit mother" . twitter.com/yeswecannablis…

Blue 🦋∞🟧⚢: @neergtoneulb twitter.com/yeswecannablis… əlesə :(: @yeswecannabliss



Like I said, he uses people and animals for his own gain. When Dawn (his older ex) and I came together to write an affidavit against him, he bribed her by giving her their Pitbul from their relationship (Rascal) in attempts to quiet her and to discredit everything I was saying.Like I said, he uses people and animals for his own gain. twitter.com/unexpectedhigh… When Dawn (his older ex) and I came together to write an affidavit against him, he bribed her by giving her their Pitbul from their relationship (Rascal) in attempts to quiet her and to discredit everything I was saying.Like I said, he uses people and animals for his own gain. twitter.com/unexpectedhigh… . twitter.com/yeswecannablis…

Blue 🦋∞🟧⚢: @neergtoneulb twitter.com/gizzygazza/sta… Gizzy Gazza @GizzyGazza There are reasons why Adam/Sky and I haven't spoken in over 4 years. We've had a very on/off friendship throughout the years. He's hurt me, and many others have their own stories too. Maybe one I'll day I'll tell mine, but today, please read Elizabeth's: twitter.com/Lizbuggie/stat… There are reasons why Adam/Sky and I haven't spoken in over 4 years. We've had a very on/off friendship throughout the years. He's hurt me, and many others have their own stories too. Maybe one I'll day I'll tell mine, but today, please read Elizabeth's: twitter.com/Lizbuggie/stat… . twitter.com/gizzygazza/sta…

Blue 🦋∞🟧⚢: @neergtoneulb twitter.com/thefamousfilms… Bryan #Famoustwt 🏳️‍🌈 @TheFamousFilms Over the past several years Adam has done so much wrong to so many people including myself. Please read and share what Elizabeth wrote about her experience with Sky/Netnobody. I stand with you Elizabeth. Please share. twitter.com/Lizbuggie/stat… Over the past several years Adam has done so much wrong to so many people including myself. Please read and share what Elizabeth wrote about her experience with Sky/Netnobody. I stand with you Elizabeth. Please share. twitter.com/Lizbuggie/stat… . twitter.com/thefamousfilms…

Blue 🦋∞🟧⚢: @neergtoneulb twitter.com/old_deadlox/st… Deadlox @Old_deadlox Everyone was so scared of this guy, including myself. Creators spent years being intimidated by him. And he lost 99% of his friends throughout his career. Now you guys know why. Scumbag I’d never be a friend to a guy like that. Everyone was so scared of this guy, including myself. Creators spent years being intimidated by him. And he lost 99% of his friends throughout his career. Now you guys know why. Scumbag I’d never be a friend to a guy like that. . twitter.com/old_deadlox/st…

Blue 🦋∞🟧⚢: @neergtoneulb twitter.com/antvenom/statu… AntVenom @AntVenom



In this doc, I was mentioned. For what I did see in video calls, I can vouch for its truth. Liz, you're incredibly brave for speaking up. I only ever saw what was going on with Adam through the lens of a phone, but you had to live it. I hope you get the solace that you deserve.In this doc, I was mentioned. For what I did see in video calls, I can vouch for its truth. twitter.com/Lizbuggie/stat… Liz, you're incredibly brave for speaking up. I only ever saw what was going on with Adam through the lens of a phone, but you had to live it. I hope you get the solace that you deserve.In this doc, I was mentioned. For what I did see in video calls, I can vouch for its truth. twitter.com/Lizbuggie/stat… . twitter.com/antvenom/statu…

Sub @SubZeroExtabyte Tim @TimDotTV Working at Skymedia was the darkest period of my life that I've ever and probably will ever have.



Eventually the constant gaslighting and mental torture lead me to nearly kill myself but I decided to take my situation into my own hands and quit/move as far as I could. Working at Skymedia was the darkest period of my life that I've ever and probably will ever have. Eventually the constant gaslighting and mental torture lead me to nearly kill myself but I decided to take my situation into my own hands and quit/move as far as I could. I feel kind of relieved that this stuff is finally coming to light. I worked for Adam for almost half a decade from when I was just 15 years old. I gave up everything - my social life, my sleep, school - to work 20h/day for him - as a child 1/4 twitter.com/TimDotTV/statu… I feel kind of relieved that this stuff is finally coming to light. I worked for Adam for almost half a decade from when I was just 15 years old. I gave up everything - my social life, my sleep, school - to work 20h/day for him - as a child 1/4 twitter.com/TimDotTV/statu…

Blue 🦋∞🟧⚢: @neergtoneulb twitter.com/timdottv/statu… Tim @TimDotTV



I brought this up to management and was told to "mind my own business and edit" jin used to be at the office as late as me and I was always wondering what he was up to, I checked and he was talking to fans on skype which I thought was pretty weird cause they were literal kids.I brought this up to management and was told to "mind my own business and edit" twitter.com/SammyButterfly… jin used to be at the office as late as me and I was always wondering what he was up to, I checked and he was talking to fans on skype which I thought was pretty weird cause they were literal kids.I brought this up to management and was told to "mind my own business and edit" twitter.com/SammyButterfly… twitter.com/timdottv/statu…

Blue 🦋∞🟧⚢: @neergtoneulb twitter.com/crispycloud_/s… CrispyCloud @CrispyCloud_ I deleted my YouTube channel "munchingbrotato" because this nut actually scared me out of my career. I now struggle to pay my bills and tried to start livestreaming again under another name because i thought hey it's been long enough. 1/2 twitter.com/Lizbuggie/stat… I deleted my YouTube channel "munchingbrotato" because this nut actually scared me out of my career. I now struggle to pay my bills and tried to start livestreaming again under another name because i thought hey it's been long enough. 1/2 twitter.com/Lizbuggie/stat… twitter.com/crispycloud_/s…

Adam “SkyDoesMinecraft” Dahlberg is a 28-year-old American YouTuber who launched his career back in the early 2010’s by creating and developing innovative and fun Minecraft videos on his YouTube channel. He has a massive following on YouTube with 11 million subscribers and more than 2000 videos on his channel. His channel is currently inactive and has an unscheduled video upload status.

