"I gave up everything to work for him": Friends and coworkers of SkyDoesMinecraft recall their experiences with the YouTuber following abuse allegations

Adam “SkyDoesMinecraft” Dahlberg has been making headlines after he was accused and exposed by his ex-girlfriend Elizabeth of inflicting abuse, trauma, and assault. Following her tweet, a number of SkyDoesMinecraft's friends and coworkers recalled their experiences with the YouTuber in a series of tweets and Twitter threads about him.
On January 23, SkyDoesMinecraft’s ex-girlfriend shared a series of conversations and screenshots which showed that she had been abused and manipulated. She also uploaded a statement containing a number of pieces of evidence against the YouTuber. Due to the severity of the matter, police were also involved in the case.
SkyDoesMinecraft gets exposed by his friends and coworkers
A number of content creators and coworkers have now come forward following Elizabeth's tweet. A user on Twitter, Blue (@neergtoneulb) has made a thread which compiles a number of serious accusations against the YouTuber which according to the user have been confirmed to be statements and partial statements from victims. The accusations include abuse, manipulation, and animal abuse.
The user has also asked other content creators who have been victimized by SkyDoesMinecraft to come forward and provide their side of the story.
Ross Pal recalls an incident when SkyDoesMinecraft was furious at Ross after he was given a choice to buy his channel House_Owner for $100,000. However, Ross told him that he would rather just start a new channel with his own name. Ross goes on to share a screenshot of his conversation with SkyDoesMinecraft where he forced Ross back into the office after Ross wanted to take some time off.
TimDotTV recalls that working with Skymedia was the darkest period of his life.
Twitter user Alesa (@yeswecannabliss) tells her side of the story.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Adam “SkyDoesMinecraft” Dahlberg is a 28-year-old American YouTuber who launched his career back in the early 2010’s by creating and developing innovative and fun Minecraft videos on his YouTube channel. He has a massive following on YouTube with 11 million subscribers and more than 2000 videos on his channel. His channel is currently inactive and has an unscheduled video upload status.