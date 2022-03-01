Artesian Builds' CEO receives backlash for refusing giveaway winner for their follower count

A tweet of Artesian Builds’ CEO mocking a winner of a giveaway for their low number of followers has gone viral across social media. The CEO mocked and made fun of quite a few of the entries, which saw immediate backlash.
The company sponsors several large names in the streaming world, from Nickmercs, Mizkif, Sodapoppin, and the OTK orginzation. However, many have lost faith in the company overnight.
A clip of Artesian Builds’ CEO mocking a giveaway winner goes viral
Twitch streamer Kiapiaa won the latest Artesian Builds PC giveaway for the month, but according to the streamer, the rules suddenly changed, and she wasn’t eligible to win. According to the CEO of the company, her follower count was under the threshold.
According to the streamer, she won fair and square, as the rules required the entrant to be an affiliate and have the Artesian panel in the Twitch 'About' section of the streamer. The CEO continued to belittle the streamer’s numbers, which she showed across several tweeted clips.
Artesian Builds’ Noah K. belittled the girl who won, saying that she didn’t have a single click on her affiliate box on Twitch. This led to a significant amount of backlash on social media.
The internet responds to Artesian Builds’ mockery of Twitch streamer
One Redditor thought this was an incredibly smart way to kill brand integrity if the company had any to begin with, while other thought it was a very scummy way to treat the people that are affiliates of the company.
Another user thought the company should just say what they really mean - that they wanted free advertising. They also pointed out that the follower count shouldn’t matter, and the company should honor their giveaway.
Another user didn’t think business was going so well for the company if they were worried about getting returns off of free giveaways that were open to a majority of people.
Artesian Builds’ CEO was also called out on Twitter for his behavior by several people. If the rules didn’t state an entrant had to have clicks on their affiliate link, it should not have been an issue.
Other users felt terrible for the Twitch streamer, who was openly mocked and humiliated on a live stream where they were supposed to be a big winner.
Some Twitter users called out the scummy behavior as well, saying they don’t care about decency if this is how they handle giveaways.
Although the company made a statement in the form of an apology, not everyone is buying it.
Artesian Builds’ Twitter posts an apology about the situation
In the form of a four-part tweet, the company wrote an apology about the situation. In the apology, the company said they give away a lot of free stuff, and that won’t change. They also said that the affiliate program is free to join, and that the company has no PR team or filter.
Noah K., the CEO of Artesian Builds, said that he felt terrible that there were people that didn’t enjoy the giveaway process, and was interested in ideas on how to improve.
This led to quite a few tweets about what people thought of the company and the apology. There were many users who won’t look at the company in the same light again.
Others don’t even see it as an apology, but a way to dodge accountability for their actions on a livestream.
The mockery was perceived by many as incredibly rude behavior, and the way they treated the streamer in question was shameful.
There has been no word other than the apology on how Artesian Builds will treat people going forward, but a blow has been dealt to their public perception through this viral Twitch clip. The outpouring of support for the streamer was widespread, just like the condemnation of the company's CEO.