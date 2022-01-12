"Back to YouTube": Comment Etiquette handed 30-day ban by Twitch after saying 'cracker' on stream

Erik "Comment Etiquette" Hoffstad has revealed that he received a 30-day suspension from Twitch, following a comment he made on stream. The YouTuber, who doesn't use Twitch very often, had done a casual stream on the platform where he was interacting with his viewers while writing a script.

After answering someone's question asking him what his "favorite slur for White people" was, he was handed a month-long suspension from the platform.

"F**k that place, back to YouTube!"

Comment Etiquette's tweet regarding his Twitch ban

Comment Etiquette speaks on his Twitch ban

Hoffstad has been on the YouTube scene for more than six years. For a once-in-a-blue-moon occasion, the content creator appeared on Twitch to host a chill, casual stream. However, things didn't go down as planned.

Comment Etiquette @commentiquette It was because I said cracker lol. 30 day ban. It was because I said cracker lol. 30 day ban.

Hoffstad was banned after his latest livestream and his account will be held on suspension for at least 30 days before he is allowed to return. Seemingly, the content creator doesn't hold any intent to do so.

He later tagged Twitch in a tweet, stating that he wouldn't stop saying the word in retaliation for his ban.

Comment Etiquette @commentiquette Hey @twitch I'm never going to stop saying cracker on stream and you'll never ban all of my accounts Hey @twitch I'm never going to stop saying cracker on stream and you'll never ban all of my accounts https://t.co/lY1MMcUNQk

Users of Livestream Fail were perplexed at the creator's ban as well, joking about the baked snack in a variety of ways.

One user brought up a clip of Steve Kenneth "Destiny" Bonnell II using the word with an allegedly different intent, wondering why he wasn't banned if Hoffstad was given one.

Comment Etiquette names 'cracker' as his favorite slur for White people

The clip that led to his ban has since been taken down. It is currently available to view on the Livestreamfails site.

At the time, Hoffstad had coincidentally been talking about the process of getting banned from Twitch in an unknown context, saying,

"Also, when you get banned, don't you get banned for, like, a week? I could easily take a week off for doing this, I already took a month off."

Someone in his Twitch chat had presumedly asked him something regarding giving moderator privileges to monitor the forum, to which Hoffstad replied,

"No, nobody's getting modded today. I'm the mod. Which means I don't do sh**, just behave yourselves. Don't get me banned."

Not even a second after that, Hoffstad read out the damning comment that led to his suspension:

"(What are) your favorite slurs for white people?"

The YouTuber casually responded, stating,

"Oh, well, definitely cracker. Redneck- no, redneck's more of, like, a regional thing. Umm.. yeah, just cracker. Cracker's pretty good."

Immediately after that, he had a realization that he voiced out loud:

"Oh, sh**, was that.. can you get banned for saying 'cracker'? I don't like that. Well, that's not fair. [Indistinct] be able to say 'cracker.' I'm sure this has been already dealt with by other streamers."

Hoffstad is a Caucasian man. Most users of the Livestream Fail subreddit seemingly weren't offended by his usage of the word, joking around in the replies to the clip's original post.

That sentiment was carried when a post about Hoffstad's suspension went up, confusing others as to why his usage of the word got him banned.

The latest "cracker" word controversy stemmed from Hasan "HasanAbi" Piker, when he repeatedly spoke about the word and alleged that it wasn't racist, much to the chagrin of those who felt otherwise.

