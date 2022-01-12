“It is a bait tweet”: Slasher alleges that Disguised Toast’s Twitch ban is only for 2 days

Slasher alleges that Disguised Toast wasn't banned for a month, but instead for only two days, the same amount of time that Pokimane was. In Destiny's latest stream, he had Slasher discuss Disguised Toast's latest ban, among other topics. During the discussion, Slasher claimed that the ban wasn't for a month like most assumed after seeing Toast's latest post on Twitter.

Toast @DisguisedToast welp, looks like i'll be seeing you guys in a month welp, looks like i'll be seeing you guys in a month

Disguised Toast's tweet sparked shocked reactions from his closest friends, as they assumed this meant his ban would last for a month.

However, Slasher, an inside informant and leaker in the world of Esports, claims that Toast saying this doesn't mean he's banned for a month, and that he's just using this to get more attention.

Disguised Toast gets called out by Slasher for misleading tweet about ban

During the stream, Slasher went into how multiple media outlets were reporting that Toast's ban was for a month, going off his original tweet. He claimed that this wasn't the correct information, and that the tweet was misleading.

"They basically take his tweet word for word, and say that he is likely banned for a month"

He then claimed that the tweet never specifically said the ban was for a month, only that Toast heavily implied it with his wording. He finally dropped the bombshell that Toast has only recieved a two day ban, similar to Pokimane's ban.

"He didn't tweet that he was banned for a month, all he said was that, 'I will see you in a month...' Of course it implies how long he's banned for, but I can confirm it is two f***ing days. It is the same thing as Poki, okay? It is not a month."

Redditors believe that Toast is fooling his fans and stirring more outrage for fun:

It remains to be seen if Disguised Toast will return to streaming after his two day ban or take a month-long break instead. It is also unclear if Toast's initial tweet was meant to be a prank.

