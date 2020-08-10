The saga between the Internet and Guy "DrDisrespect" Beahm is starting to really heat up. While the Doctor enjoyed a successful return to streaming on his YouTube channel, he's made it known that he doesn't approve of some actions taken during his break.

During the leadup to his return, Doc called out one reputable esports insider for his fake "sources". This insider is Rod "Slasher" Breslau, who was among the first to originally break DrDisrespect's Twitch ban. After that story, Slasher claimed he knew why Doc was banned but didn't want to say it publically.

Apparently, DrDisrespect wasn't too fond of this, and called Slasher out in his recent faux news segment.

DrDisrespect doesn't approve of Slasher

In the news segment, Doc claims that VSM News, his fake company, has "actually legit" sources. Clearly, this was a shot at Slasher and the rest of the insiders who claim to know why the streamer was banned. Of course, over a month later and we still don't know why DrDisrespect was banned off Twitch.

It's likely that Doc is taking shots at Slasher and other insiders because they've said the issue surrounding his ban is "sensitive". This is noteworthy since the Two-Time Streamer of the Year has claimed he doesn't even know why Twitch decided to remove him from the platform. Below, you can see a snippet of Doc's recent YouTube stream where he goes into more detail (starts at time stamp 2:58).

In the clip, Doc goes on a bit of rant against community members who are eager to hear news about the ban. Here's a direct quote from that rant:

The problem is there's people in the community who are those anxious for an answer so what that does, it creates a level of urgency and speculation.

It's apparent that Doc believes Slasher told his followers he knew why the streamer was banned to create that level of speculation. DrDisrespect called this a "cockroach approach", which only adds fuel to the fire between him and Slasher.

DrDisrespect is still maintaining that he or his team have no idea why they were banned on Twitch. If this is truly accurate, then it would be hard to believe that Slasher or any other insider has legitimate sources on the subject. At this time, however, it's difficult to make heads or tails of the situation anyway you look at it.