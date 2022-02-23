"Why do that?": Asmongold notices something distasteful about MatPat's video on Twitch

While reacting to MatPat's latest video discussing Twitch, Asmongold noticed something being used "in bad taste" in the video's editing.

Asmongold is one of Twitch's most famous personalities and a founding member of the streamer organization One True King (OTK). He usually plays games like World of Warcraft and Lost Ark, and when he's not playing games, he reacts to the latest online news and drama.

During his latest stream, he reacted to a video made by YouTuber MatPat titled Game Theory: Dear Twitch, Grow Up!, which discussed the latest "react" meta on Twitch. Many Twitch streamers have given their opinions on the video, with most calling out inaccuracies and an overall lack of research.

At the beginning of the video, a recording of a past Twitch chat is seen on the right side*. However, Asmongold slowly noticed that this wasn't just any random recording of past broadcast chat logs. This was taken from the day that streamer Reckful was pronounced dead by suicide.

*(Moment cited between 0:32 - 0:40)

Once he fully realized what he was looking at, his tone dramatically shifted from loud and confused to a more serious, quieter one.

"Why am I getting tagged in this? Look at this, what the h*ll are they talking about me for? He used my chat? I find it's kind of in bad taste to use my chat on the day that Reckful died."

Asmongold notices that MatPat used his Twitch chat from the day Reckful died

He continued by saying that there are plenty of other choices of old Twitch chatlogs to use, questioning why they specifically used this one that holds so much personal sadness.

"You could use any chat. Why do that? It's a bit much, man."

He continued to watch the video, quickly moving past the topic to avoid further discussion relating to his former close friend. Reckful's death was hard on many streamers, but Asmon's experience with it was especially rough since he discovered the sad truth while live on stream.

The two were amongst the top World of Warcraft streamers on the platform, making his death even more impactful for him.

Members of Reddit reacted to the clip, with some saying that it was just an unfortunate coincidence.

With this 'unfortunate coincidence' being called out by Asmongold, MatPat may be pressured into having the video re-edited to remove the sad reminder of the deceased steamer.

