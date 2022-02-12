"That's a lot of people": Twitch streamer Asmongold reaches over 300k viewers, breaking his previous personal record

Zach "Asmongold" is a Twitch streamer and member of the organization "One True King," or OTK, for short. He became popular by playing World of Warcraft, becoming one of the biggest streamers playing the game on Twitch.

He went on a hiatus from streaming on his main account, and instead shifted to his much smaller channel "zackrawrr" to reduce the pressure of having a large audience watching his streams.

However, three days ago, he announced that he would be streaming on his main account, giving his fans a pleasant surprise.

Asmongold welcomes his audience of 300k

During his first stream on his main account in months, Asmongold reached a new personal best for live viewers, gaining an audience of 285k people at its peak. Today, he broke his record again by gaining 300k viewers, and the number is still climbing.

During the stream, his audience typed congratulatory messages to attempt to get his attention to the fact that he broke his record again.

"We hit three hundred thousand viewers? That's a lot of f**king people."

Asmongold then starts a short spiel on what he wants his viewers to do, telling them they shouldn't give him paid subscriptions and should instead take advantage of Amazon's free 'prime sub' if viewers are able to.

"Make sure to follow, subscribe, or don't subscribe, only Twitch prime. But yeah, what's 'sup boys, how y'all doin'?"

He adds that he would usually be playing a game, but decided to relax and talk with his chat instead.

"This is the Asmongold stream, usually I would tell you guys that we're doing gameplay, but that's actually not true."

He goes on to say that he's more focused on having fun with his chat rather than trying to focus on playing a game, saying that's essentially the only reason he went live today.

Viewers react to Asmongold hitting 300k viewers on Twitch

Users on Reddit shared their reactions to the new record, expressing their shock as the numbers keep getting higher and higher.

Fans and strangers seem to be congratulating the streamer as he soars higher and higher, and with this much traction being gained, he may just break through to 400k viewers.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul