"I still cannot believe I went live today," Internet reacts to Asmongold's return stream

Asmongold has been streaming for months on his secondary channel, zackrawrr, but did not give his fans any clues on when he would return to the main channel that made him famous. All the streamer said is that it would be “soon”.

It turns out that the day much awaited by his fanbase was February 8, 2022, when Asmongold tweeted he was going live and streamed for 10 hours with a peak of 285k viewers tuning in. His fanbase gave him a warm welcome on his main channel, and it sounds like he is ready to go live again regularly.

"I still cannot believe I went live today and I'm going to probably go lay down and think about this. It's kind of crazy. I look forward to being online tomorrow and we're gonna keep streaming, we're gonna keep playing the same game."

Asmongold returns to main channel, welcomed back warmly

It sounds like Asmongold found the drive to stream again on his main channel after a solid block of gameplay in Lost Ark. The clip itself has over 3.8M views as of this writing.

There is a difference between the two channels, Asmongold and zackrawrr, as his audience would explain on Reddit. It required more energy from the streamer to stream on his main channel, but he did not want to miss out on the launch of Lost Ark.

The streamer seemed lively during the broadcast, despite the pressure to stream to that many people. There was no hype, no huge announcement, no making people wait for a tweet or a video. Without any build up, the streamer announced that he was going live in 30-40 minutes and he did just that.

He was deeply missed by his audience, with many of them tuning in to his other channel, zackrawrr.

The Internet missed Asmongold; streamer comes back to huge turnout

The biggest thing about this for his fans was that there was little to no warning, he just made a brief tweet. The result was 200K+ people showed up and stuck around for his stream. Comments and posts from his fans on his subreddit show that he was deeply missed.

Among the fans celebrating his return, one redditor talked about how happy he is for the streamer to have such a good support system, and that Lost Ark seemed to have rejuvenated his love of streaming again.

There were some that simply loved seeing so many people come back to the stream, talking about the high number of people who showed up in his stream.

However, there were the few occasional bad apples. One detractor said most people joined for the drops in Lost Ark, but that was disputed by another redditor, who talked about his other previous streams having a similar number of viewers.

There were some who didn’t understand why this was such a big deal, and as always, Reddit was there to explain. His return has resulted in a fair amount of discourse about how the streamer has more energy and is more open on his main channel, and zackrawrr is just a chill, grinding stream.

One user clarified that on the alt channel, there are no expectations, and the streamer is not a character, though the streamer thinks it is interesting that people think that way.

It seems that Asmongold is back and will be streaming more regularly on his main channel. It is also crystal clear that the streamer was deeply missed by his fans, and that people are glad to have him back to his old self.

