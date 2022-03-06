Twitch streamer Trainwreck offers to buy out Artesian Builds, fans go wild

Tyler "Trainwreck" Niknam has tweeted publicly saying that he would buy Artesian Builds.
Trainwreck is one of the latest big-name streamers to come out and talk about the now-infamous company after their recent controversy. During a recent livestream on Twitch, Noah Katz, the company's CEO, mocked the winner of their recent giveaway and refused to give them the prize.
Since then, the company has faced a lot of backlash and the American streamer is one of the most recent to discuss the issue.
Trainwreckstv offers to buy out Artesian Builds after company tweets about 'employee-led-buy-out'
After a bunch of backlash from fans and streamers alike after their recent controversy, it looks like Artesian Builds might be going under. In their most recent tweet, the company discussed examining an employee-led buyout as an option for the company.
This didn't come as a surprise to many because over the past few days, Artesian Builds has lost a lot of credibility since their CEO's treatment of Twitch streamer Kiapiaa. Many streamers came out in support of Kiapiaa after she tweeted how the company refused her giveaway prize because she didn't have enough followers.
Since then, top streamers like Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff and OTK have called out Artesian Builds. OTK even parted ways with the PC company following the controversy.
Popular streamer Trainwreck responded immediately to the company stating that he would be interested in taking over and buying them out. He also landed quite the jab when he said he would "run it right."
Twitterverse reacts to Trainwreck's offer
Tyler's tweet about buying Artesian Builds has garnered over 4k likes while writing this article. The tweet received some interesting reactions.
One of the most interesting replies was from PowerGPU, a custom PC building company. They took complete advantage of Artesian's troubles as they offered to help Niknam clear their backorders.
Some fans made it clear that they would be super excited if Tyler was serious about his offer. They expressed how they thought it would be a better run company than it is now.
While some were super excited about the streamer's tweet, others discouraged him from associating with the company, claiming they might be in legal trouble.
The Artesian Builds drama has taken over the internet over the past few days and it remains to be seen if the actions of their CEO Noah Katz have pushed the company to the verge of a buyout.