Twitch streamer Trainwreck offers to buy out Artesian Builds, fans go wild

Tyler "Trainwreck" Niknam has tweeted publicly saying that he would buy Artesian Builds.

Trainwreck is one of the latest big-name streamers to come out and talk about the now-infamous company after their recent controversy. During a recent livestream on Twitch, Noah Katz, the company's CEO, mocked the winner of their recent giveaway and refused to give them the prize.

Since then, the company has faced a lot of backlash and the American streamer is one of the most recent to discuss the issue.

Trainwreckstv offers to buy out Artesian Builds after company tweets about 'employee-led-buy-out'

Artesian Builds @ArtesianBuilds "At this point we are examining a potential employee-led buy-out of the company. Thank you for your support." "At this point we are examining a potential employee-led buy-out of the company. Thank you for your support."

After a bunch of backlash from fans and streamers alike after their recent controversy, it looks like Artesian Builds might be going under. In their most recent tweet, the company discussed examining an employee-led buyout as an option for the company.

This didn't come as a surprise to many because over the past few days, Artesian Builds has lost a lot of credibility since their CEO's treatment of Twitch streamer Kiapiaa. Many streamers came out in support of Kiapiaa after she tweeted how the company refused her giveaway prize because she didn't have enough followers.

Since then, top streamers like Nicholas "Nickmercs" Kolcheff and OTK have called out Artesian Builds. OTK even parted ways with the PC company following the controversy.

Trainwreck @Trainwreckstv @ArtesianBuilds check DMs I’ll buy the company and run it right @ArtesianBuilds check DMs I’ll buy the company and run it right

Popular streamer Trainwreck responded immediately to the company stating that he would be interested in taking over and buying them out. He also landed quite the jab when he said he would "run it right."

Twitterverse reacts to Trainwreck's offer

Tyler's tweet about buying Artesian Builds has garnered over 4k likes while writing this article. The tweet received some interesting reactions.

PowerGPU @PowerGPU @Trainwreckstv @ArtesianBuilds Once you do we can take care of all the remaining back orders they have from 6 months ago. @Trainwreckstv @ArtesianBuilds Once you do we can take care of all the remaining back orders they have from 6 months ago.

One of the most interesting replies was from PowerGPU, a custom PC building company. They took complete advantage of Artesian's troubles as they offered to help Niknam clear their backorders.

Some fans made it clear that they would be super excited if Tyler was serious about his offer. They expressed how they thought it would be a better run company than it is now.

MikeyPerk @mikeyperk @Trainwreckstv @ArtesianBuilds I think you can do it and do it right my dude. @Trainwreckstv @ArtesianBuilds I think you can do it and do it right my dude.

Dan @Vaeroth @Trainwreckstv @ArtesianBuilds Man I would love to see someone like you acquire this company and run it properly. I don't want Noah to profit off of this. But I also don't want to see his workers to suffer from his wrong doings. Unless @PowerGPU would be looking to open a Cali location. lol @Trainwreckstv @ArtesianBuilds Man I would love to see someone like you acquire this company and run it properly. I don't want Noah to profit off of this. But I also don't want to see his workers to suffer from his wrong doings. Unless @PowerGPU would be looking to open a Cali location. lol

Trax631 @tRaXsTaR631 @Trainwreckstv @ArtesianBuilds This would be fire!!!! Giveaway winners might actually receive a PC!! Mine was shipped jan 25th to the wrong person 🤣🤣🤣🤣 @Trainwreckstv @ArtesianBuilds This would be fire!!!! Giveaway winners might actually receive a PC!! Mine was shipped jan 25th to the wrong person 🤣🤣🤣🤣

While some were super excited about the streamer's tweet, others discouraged him from associating with the company, claiming they might be in legal trouble.

NINTENDUMPSTER @nintendumpster @Trainwreckstv @ArtesianBuilds Don't bud, the company is going to be incurring huge amounts of debts for violating all kinds of state laws @Trainwreckstv @ArtesianBuilds Don't bud, the company is going to be incurring huge amounts of debts for violating all kinds of state laws

iconyx @iconyxxx @Trainwreckstv @ArtesianBuilds Wont save the reputation of this company but have fun. @Trainwreckstv @ArtesianBuilds Wont save the reputation of this company but have fun.

The Artesian Builds drama has taken over the internet over the past few days and it remains to be seen if the actions of their CEO Noah Katz have pushed the company to the verge of a buyout.

