Ludwig hosts the "biggest Fortnite event of all time": Pokimane, xQc, QTCinderella, and others join

Ludwig continued to hold onto his dominance as one of the biggest names in the streamer sphere when he was seen hosting one of the "biggest Fortnite events of all time," which featured a vast array of big-name streamers such as Felix "xQc," Blaire "QTConderella," Imane "Pokimane," Nick "nmplol" and Thomas "Sykkuno."

The successful event was held on various streamers' channels and Ludwing hosted all of them on his main YouTube channel. Seeing a massive success, the now YouTube Gaming streamer has hinted at another Fornite Invitational event soon.

Ludwig hosts the event Fortnite Monday, featuring plethora of well-known streaming personalities

One of the first announcements made by YouTube Gaming content creators came on March 28, 2022, when he revealed that he will return to his regular streams, opening up by hosting the newest event called Fortnite Mondays.

Fortnite Mondays is a streamer-only Fortnite Invitational tournament that features many well-known streaming personalities who fight out against themselves in custom Fortnite lobbies featuring no-building modes.

On the day of the event, Ludwig posted a glorious compilation that featured all team captains.

Fans and viewers loved the way the YouTube content creator presented the edits of the various personalities present for the event.

A total of fifteen teams competed in the Fortnite Invitationals, where Nick "Nmplol's" team came as the victorious team, followed by xQc's team. Pokimane was seen teaming up with Buddha, Sykkuno and Valkyae and they were placed as the third-ranked team in the Invitational tournament.

Teams and their ranking for Ludwig's streamer only Fortnite Invitational tournament (Image via TwitchRussel/Twitter)

The winning team's captain, Nmplol, thanked Ludwig and his team members after the tournament. He also gave out some interesting statistics.

youtube.com/nmplol @nmplol Kill count-



Nmplol: 17

BruceWayne:16

Russel: 14

Mitch: 13 Kill count-Nmplol: 17BruceWayne:16Russel: 14Mitch: 13

Some fun moments from the Fortnite Invitationals

Mitch Jones, a member of Nmplol's team, popped off during the tournament, where he made one of the biggest plays of the tournament.

Known for his expansive competitive spirit when he played World of Warcraft on the highest-ranked ladder, Mitch Jones seemed to have naturally played out the Battle Royale's intense gun battle.

Fans on Reddit were blown away looking at how Mitch Jones made such an impressive play during the Fortnite Invitationals.

Another viral clip that came out of the tournament was when xQc roasted Nmplol pretty hard.

After reviewing one of his moments in-game, he was joined by Nmplol on the call and took a diss against him when he was seen saying:

"Uh... no, you win. It's about the war. You win the battle, I win the war. Every day you wake up, and uh... you're ugly, and your car sucks. And uh, I'm handsome, with a fast rocket ship. "

His hilarious roast continued when he mentioned:

"And every day you have four hours of energy, and I have twelve. I'll lose... I'll lose thistournament, and win at life. Suck my b***s."

Overall, the tournament was a huge success and it seems as though the American YouTube streamer will host another streamer-only invitational soon after he called for action through a tweet where he asked viewers to get a tweet to 50k likes, following which he will host another Fortnite Monday the coming week.

