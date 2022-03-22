“I hope you are proud”: xQc takes a dig at NICKMERCS and his fans while playing Call of Duty Warzone

Felix "xQc" entered the competitive Battle Royale zone of Call of Duty: Warzone and wanted to ace every single game he queued up for. After dying numerous times in-game, the streamer's frustration levels started to reach boiling point.

One such incident occurred when Felix was killed by a stream sniper in-game who had a name with the tag MFAM attached to it. Enraged after getting killed by a stream sniper, the streamer took a direct dig at NICKMERCS and his fans by saying:

"I hope you are proud my brother."

xQc gets killed by a NICKMERCS fan in Call of Duty: Warzone

The Canadian Twitch streamer had been streaming for around three hours before which he watched a ton of videos recommended to him by his viewers in the Twitch chat. One of the first games that the streamer dove into was Call of Duty: Warzone, where he queued up with his friends.

After several unsuccessful games, the streamer made another attempt at winning Battle Royale. As soon as he dropped down, the streamer was shot from behind. Claiming that he was killed by a stream sniper, the Twitch streamer said:

"It's a sniper. This guy's name is MFAM Mercs. Hey NICKMERCS, this is your fans."

MFAM is a a close-knit community group of fans created by NICKMERCS, where M stands for MERCS and FAM stands for Family. Taking a dig at the Faze Clan co-owner, the streamer continued to express his anger by saying:

"These are the people who watch you. This is what your community does, man. Scuffed gamer Andy. I am done malding. I am not malding. I am not mald."

The content creator tried to survive in Gulag but was not successful but stayed on to spectate his buddies who were still in-game. He continued to play Call of Duty: Warzone for five more hours, after which he was seen attempting speed-run records in Minecraft.

Fans react to xQc raging at a stream sniper in Call of Duty: Warzone

Fans and audiences in the streamer's Twitch chat laughed at the way he ended up dying. Many viewers called out the stream sniper's actions and went on to berate them by laughing and calling names.

Fans reacting to the streamer's comments (Images via xQcOW/Twitch Chat)

The streamer has been very vocal about being targeted by stream snipers due to his immense popularity on the streaming platform. He has spoken out against these actions by directly interacting with the game developers.

