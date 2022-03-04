"I need two for Apex ranked": Nickmercs rage quits COD Warzone, plays Apex Legends instead

Nickmercs played Call of Duty Warzone with some fellow streamers today, but it didn't last long as he rage quit the game and went back to playing Apex Legends.

Nick "Nickmercs" Kolcheff is a former MLG National Champion who is currently with the Esports organization FaZe Clan. He regularly streams on Twitch, where he mostly plays the battle royale shooter Apex Legends, and is known for his skill in the game.

While he usually plays Apex Legends every day, today he announced that he would be making a return to Call of Duty Warzone, another battle royale shooter, joined by fellow streamers TimTheTatman, FaZe Nio, and Cloakzy.

Nickmercs rage quits Warzone, plays Apex Legends instead

However, the Warzone portion of the stream would not last long, as Nick became increasingly upset with the game as he played, eventually becoming angry with his teammates for not putting in the effort to revive him after he was knocked to the ground.

"I'm gonna go play my own f*cking game, bro. This is ridiculous... I'm not even stirring the pot chat, I'm serious! I'm dead *ss, man. F*ck these guys!"

After being dropped back into the game, Nick immediately died as soon as he landed on the ground, and in his silent rage, he quickly exited the game.

As soon as he was killed again, his teammates started laughing at the hilariously unfortunate death, with TimTheTatman shocked that he actually quit the game.

"I mean, I don't know about the back out there, real?"

Right after Tim said this, Nickmercs left the voice call and sat in silence for nearly twenty seconds. After an extended silence, he then says that he needs two other people to play Apex Legends with, essentially saying that he was done with the game without out-right saying it.

"I need two for Apex. I need two for Apex Ranked."

Some Twitter users reacted to the clip, sharing that they don't blame him for leaving the game, as many players and streamers have been finding Warzone not to their liking and opting for games like Apex Legends instead.

Brendan Fahey🍀 @brendo4 @JakeSucky I don't understand how people can log on to that game every day and keep their sanity. Apex a W @JakeSucky I don't understand how people can log on to that game every day and keep their sanity. Apex a W

Raul @Raul13213288 @JakeSucky I quit after season 2 CW. Hopeful for COD 22. COPIUM. @JakeSucky I quit after season 2 CW. Hopeful for COD 22. COPIUM.

Murph @murphythehusky @JakeSucky I’m so tired of @timthetatman always playing it. No one wants to watch that garbage. We just watch him. @JakeSucky I’m so tired of @timthetatman always playing it. No one wants to watch that garbage. We just watch him.

Gizzy @Gizzy_2011 @JakeSucky WZ community expresses their desire for Resurgence style gameplay and they take out Caldera (Vanguard) Resurgence for over a month and don't deliver an updated Rebirth Island map. I don't blame him or Doc. Regular BR is chalked. @JakeSucky WZ community expresses their desire for Resurgence style gameplay and they take out Caldera (Vanguard) Resurgence for over a month and don't deliver an updated Rebirth Island map. I don't blame him or Doc. Regular BR is chalked.

Rudy Soliz @RudySoliz @JakeSucky Apex has been real fun lately, and he’s also a beast a it sooooo, it’s a win win @JakeSucky Apex has been real fun lately, and he’s also a beast a it sooooo, it’s a win win

With this showing us that Nickmercs truly despises Warzone, it's safe to say that we won't be expecting any streams of him playing the game in the near future.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul