Sykkuno shocked to see the number of ads Twitch throws at their viewers

Twitch streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" was taken aback after noticing the number of advertisements the live-streaming platform constantly shows viewers in recent times. Juggling between different streamers on Twitch, Sykkuno tried to evade watching ads and was looking to find a loophole within the platform's system.

Many viewers and streamers have cited their dislike of Twitch with regards to them forcing their viewers to watch ads right before they start watching the content. The platform has seemingly started off by forcing viewers to watch more than three ads at a given time.

Sykkuno gets five ads in a row on Twitch

The Twitch star had been streaming for around an hour or so, and was spectating his friends, Imane "Pokimane" and Felix "xQc" play the massively famous board game, Monopoly. Being engrossed watching their streams, the streamer was greeted with a row of ads that broke his immersion.

Out of five different ads, he was given to watch advertisements of Amazon's own TV series, Upload, after which the streamer reacted by showing how shocked he was. Exclaiming his disbelief on the subject, Sykkuno said:

"Surely, it's another... 5 ads! 5 ads here! Alright, hold on."

Trying to evade watching five different ads on the other streamer's livestream, Sykkuno turned to Pokimane's channel in order to skip past watching the ads on the previous channel. Explaining his motives, he said:

"I am opening... Jesus, man! Where is Poki's? Here we go. Actual giga brain, just Alt-Tab out and someone else's stream."

Yet again, he was met with another set of ads on Pokimane's channel. Mentioning how he switched channels to circumvent watching these series of ads, the content creator mentioned:

"Wait, another ad! But I switched channels just to avoid the ads! I got another one."

He tried to switch Twitch channels once more and said:

"Mr. Lang's stream. Surely, surely, this will have no ads. Actual giga brain guys. Keep switching streams until there's no ads left. Poki's stream ads done, this one's still got ads, back on Poki's stream."

He continued to juggle amongst different Twitch channels on his stream, trying to avoid watching the plethora of ads thrown at him. He then mentioned:

"This is actual viewer esports, guys. Actual Twitch esports right here. All you got to do is swap screens like, open everyone's when they are playing together; open all of their streams and then just swap out when you see the ads. Then, you can support them with viewers for the ads and then you can just avoid them. Because they're all playing together anyway."

He was then finally able to watch and react to the intense game of Monopoly that his friends were playing. Ten minutes later, he hopped into the competitive world of Fortnite, followed by Valorant for the entirety of his stream.

Reddit reacts to Sykkuno finding five ads in a row on Twitch

Fans and viewers on Reddit agreed with the streamer's take on how intrusive the ads had become on Twitch in recent days. Some mentioned quirky ways to avoid watching ads on the platform.

The 30-year-old Twitch content creator is known to be one of the most wholesome and soft-spoken individuals on the platform. Currently boasting 4 million followers on Twitch, he generally garners an average viewership of more than twenty thousand people per stream.

Edited by Atul S