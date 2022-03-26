“You should take it up with god bro”: Pokimane responds to a viewer who was criticizing her natural hair

Imane "Pokimane" was seen dawning her naturally curled hair during one of her streams. Back in February 2022, Poki tweeted out her perfect curls, which put her fans and viewers in a frenzy. The tweet went viral as it went on to get more than 140k likes and two-and-a-half thousand retweets.

During the same livestream, a viewer in her chat criticized the streamer's natural looks and hair hairdo, for which she had a perfect response and said:

"You know, if you feel that way, you should take it up with god bro."

Pokimane responds to a viewer's comment on her natual hair in perfect way

The Moroccan-Canadian streamer was interacting with her audience in her Twitch chat like she always does during the introduction part of her stream. She spoke with her about the current happenings in her life. A viewer by the name anubhav492 had the following opinion regarding the streamer's look:

"Poki you don't look good in curly hair."

Reading the chatter's message on her stream, she reiterated it to her viewers and went on to respond to the viewer's critique. Mentioning how the chatter should take this up with god, she continued to say:

"You should tell him, you shouldn't have her this way and maybe he'll have some arguments for you. But for me, I wish I just look like this."

Continuing to talk about this, Poki mentioned that:

"I take a shower and this is how I look. So, yeah. Don't tell me! Take it up with him. Do a little prayer."

Letting out a small gust of laughter, the content creator further went on to argue against the chatter's opinion by holding her stance on this by saying:

"Don't talk to me. You know. And you know what? If you ever see someone and you don't like a feature that they have, take it up with god. Don't tell them! What the f**k are they going to do? Get plastic surgery for your a**? No!"

Giving a perfectly sharp response to the viewer's opinion, Pokimane concluded talking about this and went ahead with her regular stream. Viewers in her chat applauded her.

Fans react to Pokimane's response towards the viewer's comment on her hair

Fans and viewers in the YouTube comment section of the video sided with the streamer. They commented on how cute and beautiful the streamer looked with her wavy and curly hair.

Fans reacting to the streamer's response (Images via PokimaneToo/YouTube)

Back in 2021, when the content creator revealed her natural hair and posted a selfie on Twitter, the Twitch star spoke about her curly hair. She mentioned that she was insecure about her natural hair and appreciated all the support and love she continued to receive from her viewers.

pokimane @pokimanelol !! my natural hair has always been an insecurity of mine so i really appreciate all the love 🥲!! my natural hair has always been an insecurity of mine so i really appreciate all the love 🥲❤️!!

Following the revelation, a number of fans showered her with positivity and said that her natural hair looked beautiful and to not pay heed to the haters' comments about her natural appearance.

