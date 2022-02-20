Pokimane posts picture with new curly hair look, fans can’t control their excitement

Except for a few wigs here and there on cosplay streams, Pokimane always dons her standard straight/wavy hairdo on stream and in public. While she revealed in November last year that her hair is naturally curly, fans have not gotten a peak at Poki's natural hairstyle since then.

Read on to find out how viewers are reacting to the Twitch star's recent tweet with her picture perfect curls.

Fans delighted with Pokimane's new look

Way back in November 2021, Pokimane's initial curly hair reveal stream was a hit from the moment she announced it on Twitter.

The stream discussed how she was a little self-conscious about her natural hair, which is why she straightened it consistently throughout the year while streaming. Fans really seemed to empathize with her and must have been disappointed when they didn't get to see more of Pokimane's natural curls.

pokimane @pokimanelol !! my natural hair has always been an insecurity of mine so i really appreciate all the love 🥲!! my natural hair has always been an insecurity of mine so i really appreciate all the love 🥲❤️!!

It then appeared that she was streaming with just her natural hair, and today, she appears to have styled it into a picture perfect curly look, which elicited delightful responses from her fans.

It remains to be seen if she will take up this look in her upcoming streams or public appearances as important events like The Streamer Awards are on the docket in the near future.

Twitter reacts to Pokimane's new curly hair look

Twitch's queen donning a new look is bound to generate reactions from the community, while many people are empathizing with her insecurity about her natural hair.

AnimeThighExpert @giobedolla @pokimanelol Curly hair gang curly hair gang @pokimanelol Curly hair gang curly hair gang

One user hilariously added his personal banking details in an effort to convey how big a fan he is of the new look.

RightClickRick



4/24

045



JUST TAKE IT

One person tagged their friend, who is presumably fans of Pokimane, to say that they do get why they idolize her so much.

Hafu @itshafu @pokimanelol ahh your natural hair is my favorite @pokimanelol ahh your natural hair is my favorite

Some fans joined in to share their own curly haired pictures as the comments section was very supportive of those who're insecure about their natural hair.

Only one user had something to say about the brief caption that Poki added with the photos, and it was the OTK account.

OTK @OTKnetwork @pokimanelol hello pokimane, thank you for inquiring on my current status. I would have to say I am also indeed "chillin", as it is quite cold outside. Thanks! @pokimanelol hello pokimane, thank you for inquiring on my current status. I would have to say I am also indeed "chillin", as it is quite cold outside. Thanks!

While many eagerly await more of curly Poki, it is also interesting to see how a popular streamer being comfortable in their own skin prompted viewers to join in the fray and talk about their issues.

