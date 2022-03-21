"They are just farming subs": Sykkuno slams subathon streamers for slyly tricking their viewers

Thomas "Sykkuno," one of the most polite and non-controversial streamers, was recently seen giving his take regarding the subathon streamers who livestream themselves sleeping for hours and hours on Twitch.

Giving his spicy take regarding this subject, the Twitch streamer said that one of the main objectives of the subathon hosting content creators is to bait the viewer into subscribing and donating to their channel.

One of the phrases he said regarding this subject was:

"They are just farming subs the whole time."

Sykkuno shares his opinions regarding subathon streamers who sleep for hours on their stream

The subathon type of streams was made immensely popular by former Twitch streamer Ludwig, who went on to gain a massive subscriber boost and became the most subscribed Twitch streamer back in 2021. He de-throned Tyler "Ninja" as he amassed a following of more than 250k subscribers on his channel.

Following Ludwig's insane popularity, a number of variety streamers and content creators tried to get into this sort of streaming style. One of the newest streamers to break the record in recent times is Ironmouse, who became the most subscribed female Twitch streamer following her successful subathon.

Sykkuno had some views regarding this style of streaming. As the streamer had been live for around half an hour, he mentioned that the subathon streams are not healthy for streamers, but he does understand the draw for it.

Mentioning more about this, he said:

"Guys, this is going to be kind of a spicy take but I am just done with those subathons where it is literally, you do a regular stream and then leave your stream on and say you're sleeping for the next twelve hours."

He continued:

"And then you just do a regular stream the next day. I'm not going to say anything or specific names or anything, but, I've seen so many subathons, where they just do a regular stream and then they just sleep for twelve hours or fifteen hours a day."

Calling out specific streamers without naming them, Sykkuno said how they tend to farm for subscribers in order to make new records on the platform. He continued to talk about the subject and added:

"And there's nothing wrong with that because at the end of the day, like people only sub if they want to. But, I can't do that. It just feels weird to me, guys. I can just do the regular streams and then call it a subathon and just say that I am sleeping and go play on my second computer for the rest of the year."

He then concluded his take and said:

"It feels wierd to me. But that's just my opinion. I don't think there's anything wrong with it. Because I do think at the end of the day, the people who are subbing or even gifting subs are doing it because they like the streamer."

Fans react to Sykkuno's take on the subathon

A Reddit thread regarding this topic went viral. More than 250 people commented and shared their stance on the subject. Many of the fans agreed with what the content creator had to say.

Some people questioned the newest subathon hosted by EsfandTV.

After interacting with viewers during the first half of his stream, Sykkuno jumped into the competitive world of Valorant, where he played the game with his buddies for the entirety of his five-hour stream.

