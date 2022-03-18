Sykkuno mocks JustaMinx on AustinShow’s stream by joking about her weight

Sykkuno’s competitiveness is well known, and a recent appearance on AustinShow’s Name Your Price series marked another incident on the same line. The G4 run show involves various celebrity contestants guessing the price, weight, and other attributes of items at auction.

JustaMinx, another streamer, decided to appear on the show and weigh herself as an item. Read on to find out what ensued from there and how fans are reacting to the same.

Sykkuno makes fun of JustaMinx on latest episode of ‘Name Your Price’

(JustaMinx comes up for auction at 2:14:30)

JustaMinx came up as an item for the Guess the Weight contest as a surprise entrant for the episode. After some friendly banter, the contestants, including Fusile, Sykunno, and Disguised Toast, moved on to guessing.

Fusile guessed 138 lbs, and Toast made a wholesome remark via his guess

“She looks like a 110 to me.”

This was when Sykkuno made the remark that has since divided fans on whether it was okay to say that or not:

“Now, tell us what you’re actually going to guess.”

While Fusile, Toast, and Austin shared a laugh, it became increasingly apparent that JustaMinx was uncomfortable with the joke as the chat got flooded with remarks trying to motivate her. Sykkuno went on to make his guess:

“I really need these points, so I’m going to go with 145 lbs.”

Sykkuno won points for that round by coming closest to Minx’s actual weight. She appeared visibly hurt at the entire incident and was crying towards the end of the segment.

She later recovered and made a hilarious remark before leaving the stage:

“I didn’t realize I had lost weight! I didn’t realize I went down from 180! I’m so happy, thank you!”

(Read more about what happened after the exchange here).

Fans react to JustaMinx weight incident

Many fans tried to make JustaMinx feel better as she became emotional on stream, and the discussion is still ongoing about the clip.

Many people pointed out that Minx is a tall woman, so her weight is normal and should not be the object of much discussion, as it’s just a fun segment on the show.

Sykkuno and Minx have a pleasant social relationship, so there’s a good chance that both will work it out personally, which is what the community is presuming.

The former was one of the nominees for “Streamer of the Year” at the recent Streamer Awards, and he mainly broadcasts GTA 5, Valorant, and League of Legends.

