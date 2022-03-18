Twitch streamer JustaMinx hilariously dropped by Will Neff on Name Your Price

On the latest episode of AustinShow's gameshow Name Your Price, JustaMinx was dropped by Will Neff after he attempted to carry her, resulting in quite a hilarious moment.

Name Your Price is the latest gameshow on Twitch, co-hosted by two members of the Esports group 100Thieves, Will Neff and AustinShow. The show is a parody of The Price is Right, and the hosts bring in new guests for every episode, with the latest set of guests being Sykkuno, Disguised Toast, and Fuslie.

However, to commemorate St. Paddy's Day, they invited one more guest to the show, this one being Irish-born streamer JustaMinx. While she was on the set, she would assist in segments of the show by bringing out props and other items as necessary, at one point even being used in a weight guessing-game.

After the guessing-game, Minx was upset as she thought she had gained weight and started crying, walking off camera to attempt to compose herself. Austin trailed after her and tried to console her before saying they would be back after a quick break, with Will Neff saying she was "light as a feather."

"Minx, we weigh the same! We'll be right back with more Name Your Price!"/"Light as a feather! Light as a feather!"

JustaMinx gets dropped by Will Neff after calling her "light as a feather"

After cutting to a different camera angle and muting the mics, Austin gave Minx a hug to calm her down and Will came over to try and demonstrate how light she was. Will swept Minx off her feet, but did so a bit too suddenly, and Minx struggled to keep her balance while being held. This squirming caused Will to drop her to the ground, causing her to cry even more.

Upon returning to the show, Austin prompted the chat to show some support for Minx, attempting to get her to feel better.

"Welcome back to Name Your Price! Ladies and gentlemen, please give it up for the wonderful, the gorgeous, the beatutiful JustaMinx!"

Minx then came back on camera with a smile on her face, saying that she didn't realize she had lost weight instead of gaining weight, like she had previously thought.

"I didn't realize I had lost weight! I didn't realize I went down from 180! I'm so happy, thank you!"

Many fans showed their support for JustaMinx in the stream's chat, sending clapping emotes and heart emotes to try and cheer her on.

Chat tries to cheer Minx up with supportive messages (Image via Twitch/AsutinShow)

With more hilarious moments like this scattered throughout this episode, Name Your Price is already proving to be one of the best gameshows on Twitch.

Edited by Siddharth Satish