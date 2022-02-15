Twitch streamer JustaMinx reveals that she paid off her parents' mortgage

Today JustaMinx announced on Twitter that she has sent money to her parents so that they can pay off their mortgage.

Rebecca "JustaMinx" is a popular Twitch streamer who is a part of the esports organization ENVY. Minx lives in the new ENVY house, along with top female streamers CodeMiko and the Botez sisters.

She streams a variety of content with a host of streamers, making her a well known creator amongst many fanbases.

JustaMinx paid off her parents' mortgage

JustaMinx was recently banned on Twitch for a week for using the term "cracker" during her stream, a term now defined by the streaming platform as a slur.

Earlier today, Minx took to her alternate Twitter account to share a screenshot of a conversation with one of her parents. The image revealed that Minx had sent a large amount of money to help pay off their mortgage.

minx @MinxMore PAYING OFF MY PARENTS MORTGAGE SO I CAN YOINK THEM OUT TO LA MORE PAYING OFF MY PARENTS MORTGAGE SO I CAN YOINK THEM OUT TO LA MORE 💪 https://t.co/QHoVDisTUk

The messages show that Minx suddenly sent the money without warning, shocking her parent by both the gesture and the sizable amount.

"Oh sweet Jesus, Rebecca what have you done? Oh my God, that's ridiculous! That is YOUR money to live! Were you in your right mind? That's not fair, can't accept that. Please give me your account number, please. Rather you hold on to it incase you fall on really hard times."

Minx then tells her parents that they should take the money to pay off the mortgage on their house, adding that it'd allow them to fly from Ireland to America and visit her more often.

"Pay off mortgage so you guys can start saving to come out here more, please."

Viewers react to JustaMinx paying off her parents' mortgage

Many fans reacted to Minx giving her parents money, with some sharing their aspirations to do the same for their own parents.

Ash Taylor @VenusMcBride10 @MinxMore I wanna be able to do this one day for my mom :)) @MinxMore I wanna be able to do this one day for my mom :))

minx @MinxMore @VenusMcBride10 Literally being able to help my parents after all theyve done is the best feeling ever @VenusMcBride10 Literally being able to help my parents after all theyve done is the best feeling ever

Mastyr @mastyr10 @MinxMore Minx you are making me cry! Mother's Day was yesterday in Norway and I got to see my Mum. And you doing this for your Mum and parents! So fantastic! @MinxMore Minx you are making me cry! Mother's Day was yesterday in Norway and I got to see my Mum. And you doing this for your Mum and parents! So fantastic! https://t.co/26GEcBfqGn

Unbe @unbeknownstx14 @MinxMore this is actually a life goal for me aswell so thank you for paying it forward what good is money if u cant share it with ur family<3 @MinxMore this is actually a life goal for me aswell so thank you for paying it forward what good is money if u cant share it with ur family<3

Ω @omegabusterTV @MinxMore The only thing more wholesome than this is is Swiss cheese FeelsStrongMan @MinxMore The only thing more wholesome than this is is Swiss cheese FeelsStrongMan

Zach @ZachariahJones @MinxMore Can you stop being nice. It's hard to make fun of you when you're being wholesome. @MinxMore Can you stop being nice. It's hard to make fun of you when you're being wholesome.

It was unanimous amongst her fans that Minx performed a true act of kindness for her parents, setting a great example on how one can use money for good. While the amount of money sent isn't clarified, her parent's reaction definitely hinted that it was a large figure.

