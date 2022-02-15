Twitch streamer JustaMinx reveals that she paid off her parents' mortgage

Today JustaMinx announced on Twitter that she has sent money to her parents so that they can pay off their mortgage.
Rebecca "JustaMinx" is a popular Twitch streamer who is a part of the esports organization ENVY. Minx lives in the new ENVY house, along with top female streamers CodeMiko and the Botez sisters.
She streams a variety of content with a host of streamers, making her a well known creator amongst many fanbases.
JustaMinx paid off her parents' mortgage
JustaMinx was recently banned on Twitch for a week for using the term "cracker" during her stream, a term now defined by the streaming platform as a slur.
Earlier today, Minx took to her alternate Twitter account to share a screenshot of a conversation with one of her parents. The image revealed that Minx had sent a large amount of money to help pay off their mortgage.
The messages show that Minx suddenly sent the money without warning, shocking her parent by both the gesture and the sizable amount.
"Oh sweet Jesus, Rebecca what have you done? Oh my God, that's ridiculous! That is YOUR money to live! Were you in your right mind? That's not fair, can't accept that. Please give me your account number, please. Rather you hold on to it incase you fall on really hard times."
Minx then tells her parents that they should take the money to pay off the mortgage on their house, adding that it'd allow them to fly from Ireland to America and visit her more often.
"Pay off mortgage so you guys can start saving to come out here more, please."
Viewers react to JustaMinx paying off her parents' mortgage
Many fans reacted to Minx giving her parents money, with some sharing their aspirations to do the same for their own parents.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
It was unanimous amongst her fans that Minx performed a true act of kindness for her parents, setting a great example on how one can use money for good. While the amount of money sent isn't clarified, her parent's reaction definitely hinted that it was a large figure.