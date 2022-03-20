5 Twitch streamers who absolutely lost it in front of their viewers during a live stream

For Twitch streamers, pleasing a vast array of viewers can be exhausting, as they have to stay vigilant during the entirety of the stream while also dealing with negative, or worse, toxic users. As such, when Twitch streaming as a career, it becomes a balancing act which can be both fun and extremely hectic.

There have been times when Twitch streamers have lashed out at their viewers for reasons that include everything from toxic comments to playing pranks. In this article, we look at five Twitch streamers who absolutely lost it in front of their viewers during a live stream.

5 Twitch streamers who absolutely lost it at their viewers during a live stream

5) Ninja

Fortnite sensation and Twitch star Tyler "Ninja" was the biggest streamer on the platform during the peak popularity of the Battle Royale game. Having amassed a viewership of over 100k, there were times when viewers would ask a bit too much of the streamer.

One such incident happened back in 2018 when a viewer donated $20 and requested that the streamer listen to their music. Ninja lost it and blasted the viewer, telling them that viewers could not force him to do business with them on stream.

4) BadBunny

Nicole "BadBunny" is one of the most infamous Twitch streamers and was labeled the greediest streamer on the platform after she was seen raging and arguing against viewers in her chat.

Asking the folks present on her channel for Twitch subscriptions, the Twitch streamer tried to guilt them into subscribing to her channel by saying:

"$5 a month! How do you have hours of time to watch this but not $5? I dont know what are you doing with your life, when you have hours of time to watch Twitch. And not $5 to provide for the content that you watch."

Her anger at the viewers became one of the most viral clips on the internet.

3) PewDiePie

Felix "PewDiePie," one of the most famous and well-known internet personalities ever, has also lost his cool on occasion. This particular incident occurred back in 2020, when the streamer and content creator was seen playing the PlayStation exclusive game Ghost of Tsushima.

PewDiePie accidentally leaked his PlayStation ID after which he received a plethora of spammy messages from his fans. Annoyed by his fans and viewers, the streamer said:

"Oh my god please, Why! I hate you all so much! You ruin all fun. I hope you get banned. Why do I even get notifications?

2) xQc

Felix "xQc" gets an average of 75k viewers per stream. Due to his insane reach, there have been times when the former Overwatch professional got into a tussle with viewers in his Twitch chat.

One such incident happened back in July 2021. During a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War stream, he lashed out against people who branded anyone who spoke out against toxic comments as "SJW's," before promptly banning the user in question.

1) Pokimane

Imane "Pokimane" is one of the most influential female Twitch streamers and content creators on Twitch. Ever since her streaming career exploded, she has gone on to receive millions of new followers. Inevitably, she lost her cool occasionally when dealing with them.

One such incident happened back in 2019 when she was reacting to a Reddit thread which included her. Her anger was directed towards her "simps" who used to comment on the clothes that she used to wear. She eventually lost her patience with them and called out their toxic behavior and in doing so, Pokimane stood her ground and dealt with her negative fanbase.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee