Twitch streamers have gone through a number of interesting metas over the course of the years, where streamers have moved out of their comfort zones and tried something new. Sometimes a meta starts off on a high note but eventually fails to grab the viewer's attention.

One such meta that falls into this category is the "sleeping meta", which rose to popularity back in 2019 - 2020. The following year, it started gaining in popularity yet again when former Twitch streamer Ludwig popularized a new style of streaming called Subathon.

Here are the Twitch streamers that fell asleep on stream and woke up regretting it.

5 Twitch streamers that fell asleep on livestream and woke up regretting it

5) LosPollosTV

During one of the most hilarious occurrences happening with LosPollosTV, the streamer decided to host a sleep stream with his girlfriend, where the latter pulled off a prank by throwing and spilling ice cold water on the streamer's face.

Once wide awake, the streamer decided to chase down his girlfriend, seeking revenge as she sprinted out of the room post pulling the prank.

4) JustaMinx

Rebecca "JustaMinx" tried to get into the sleep streaming meta back in 2020 during its peak. The Irish streamer decided to put on a media sharing-focused stream where viewers donated a particular amount and shared some media content.

Sleeping on stream was a horrible idea but here we are Sleeping on stream was a horrible idea but here we are youtu.be/9BjGuj07lEwSleeping on stream was a horrible idea but here we are

Most of the donations focused on sharing loud and annoying videos with the main objective of ruining a good night's sleep.

3) Nyyxxii

Nyyxxii, a British Twitch streamer, decided to host a sleep stream at the onset of 2021. The thirty-nine second long clip featured a text-to-speech donation message from a viewer present in her Twitch chat ruining her sleep.

After waking up abruptly, the streamer seemed a bit annoyed by the whole ordeal presented by the viewer’s donation and cursed them out of sheer frustration. Soon enough, Nyyxxii went back to sleep.

2) PotasticP

Twitch streamer Jeannie "PotasticP" conveniently forgot that she had been livestreaming on Twitch after waking up from her deep slumber. Realizing that she had been streaming the entire time while cuddling with her partner, she instantly pushed her partner off the couch.

Exclaiming and promptly getting up, she started to laugh and giggle, realizing her mistake.

1) Twomad

Famous Canadian YouTuber and streamer Muudea "Twomad" hosted a special sleep livestream on May 2020. The streamer uploaded a compilation of various clips to his YouTube channel, having more than 2.4 million subscribers.

One of the funniest clips out of the bunch was where a viewer donated to the streamer with a message which read:

"Okay Google, where is my location?"

Listening to this, Twomad swiftly woke up and ran towards his home assistant. Other clips included him getting extremely loud sound clips focusing on waking up the streamer and distrubing his sleep.

