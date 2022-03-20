WoW streamer & musician Mitch Jones says The Streamer Awards made him 'quit' music

During one of the most recent streams, Mitch Jones joined Nick "nmplol's" livestream where they spoke about various happenenings. As Nick turned on his friend and one of the One True King's (OTK) co-founders stream, EsfandTV, Mitch Jones explained some of the reasoning behind him quitting making music.

As explained by the streamer himself, Mitch experienced extreme levels of embarrassment during The Stream Awards show due to technical difficulties. Talking more about the situation, he mentioned:

"My mic didn't work and I am done with music, Nick."

Mitch Jones explains why he stopped producing music

Nick had begun his daily broadcast and was joined by one of his close friends Mitch Jones. After raising close to $133k during the charity stream dedicated towards Ukrainian refugees, the One True King member returned to do his regular streams.

As both the streamers spoke about various topics, Mitch was seen talking about his music career and how it came to a stop after The Streamer Awards. Speaking more in-depth about the subject, Mitch said:

"Alright dude, so, I embarrassed myself at The Streamer Awards."

Mentioning how he is now done with making music following the technical difficulties he faced during the award function, Nick burst out laughing. Mitch further said:

"It is what it is, dude."

Nick, meanwhile, could not contain his laughter after hearing how Mitch quit making music. Providing his take on the subject, Nick said:

"Yeah, I’m going to be honest and this is just the truth and I don’t want you to feel bad, but as soon as your mic snapped, I muted the stream and looked away because I didn’t want to suffer second-hand embarrassment."

Mitch then continued to speak more about the aftermath of his performance by mentioning that:

"Dude! I literally, okay, afterwards, I go down to the f***ing green room and I am getting a million texts like RIP bro, damn that sucks and I am just sitting there and I got so drunk! I sat there in the green room and just pounded whiskey alone because of how sad I was."

He continued:

"And then I was like, alright, I'll make this legit right now to never perform music again. I was built to be a streamer and a World of Warcraft player and I tried something new and that's okay, but I failed. You know, sometimes you got to pick yourself up and try again, but don’t beat the same horse that is not moving."

When Nick spoke about Maya, Mitch said that he couldn't sing, unlike Maya. He also spoke about how he had reached a stage where he was regularly getting 100,000 active viewers, despite his inability to sing. He revealed that all he could do was create music.

Soon enough, the conversation regarding the streamer's music and his performances came to an end. Nick streamed for the next four more hours where he was seen cooking with his partner Malena and Mitch.

Fans react to Mitch Jones providing context for not making music anymore

Fans and audiences on Reddit didn't seem surprised by how Mitch quit making music.

Another artist who was present at The Streamer Awards shared their perspective regarding this matter.

Mitch Jones is an American livestreamer and content creator who is primarily known for his exceptional gaming skills in World of Warcraft. He is a former rank one Mage who is focused on dominating the ranked ladder present in the MMORPG.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan