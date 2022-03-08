Activision Blizzard reveals World of Warcraft expansion's announcement date, new mobile game, and more

Now that Eternity’s End has begun for World of Warcraft, the current expansion is nearing its conclusion. Players are now waiting for new announcements and reveals, and Activision Blizzard isn’t going to make players wait long. In April 2022, players will learn the future of World of Warcraft.

The developers offered other teasers and hints for future content, such as PVP competitions and a confirmed mobile game for the Warcraft franchise.

The future of World of Warcraft will be revealed in a month

The big reveal for WoW's next expansion is set for April 19, 2022. Development for the same has already begun, and the developers hope the players are currently enjoying Eternity’s End. There have been new hints as to the actual content of the expansion, so players won’t have to wait too much longer for concrete information.

One hint that surfaced was in a blog post for the Warcraft website. This revealed that there would be news about a Warcraft game for mobile in May, designed from the ground up specifically for the platform.

“Beyond World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, we’re preparing to get the first game in the Warcraft Universe designed for mobile in your hands.”

Based on the wording "Warcraft Universe," players are assuming that this is not exactly WoW mobile. Fans will have to wait for the official announcement for more information.

Other World of Warcraft and Hearthstone news on the horizon

On the subject of WoW, 2022 marks 15 years of WoW Esports, and with that in mind, the Arena World Championship and Mythic Dungeon International are on the way. The developers stated that if Mythic Dungeon runners register by March 28, 2022, and complete the MDI Time Trials, they have a chance to earn the in-game Encrypted Banner of the Opportune.

Sign-ups are now available on GameBattles, and promise some intense WoW esports in the coming months. Registration for both events ends on March 28, 2022, so there’s still time to get ready and sign up.

Hearthstone fans don’t have long to wait for more content either. On March 15, 2022, Hearthstone’s developers will reveal the details of the first of three expansions for this year. There will be some annual core set changes as well, and those will be discussed shortly afterward.

The first Hearthstone Battlegrounds esports event called Lobby Legends: Raid Leaders is scheduled for April 2-3 as well. With everything slated for the next few months, Warcraft fans have a lot to look forward to.

Edited by Danyal Arabi