“That’s the worst thing anyone’s ever said to me”: IWillDominate responds to Emiru’s compliment

Emily "Emiru" was seen hosting one of the latest events organized by the streamer group One True King (OTK). The OTK Rift event featured a number of well-known streaming personalities who battled it out with their wits while playing League of Legends.

During the downtime after finishing off with a game where Team QTCinderella faced off against Team Mizkif, the host of the event interacted with Christian "IWillDominate" and Karim "Sanchovies".

During this interaction, the newest OTK member complimented IWillDominate, for which the latter had somewhat of a strong response where he said:

"That's the worst thing anyone's ever said to me."

Emiru calls IWillDominate the face of League of Legends and recieves rather a strong reply

One True King Rift was one of the biggest events hosted by the streamer organization of late. The clash featured a number of well-known streamers, including Sodapoppin, xQc, QTCinderella, Mizkif, and many more.

Mizkif's team surrendered 3-20 against QTCinderella's team after 20 minutes. Emily was seen hosting the post-game lobby and interacting with IWillDominate and Sanchovies, as the trio discussed the game and analyzed what went wrong for Mizkif's team.

As the topic moved on, the host streamer mentioned how IWillDominate is one of the most influential people in the League of Legends community. She started off by saying:

"You're one of the faces of League for me Dom, like you just represent what a League player is and what they should be, I think."

IWillDominate sounded a bit low and responded by saying:

"Okay, nice. Wow."

Mentioning how the compliment was one of the worst things he's heard in a while, the OTK member gasped and said:

"Yep! Yeah, you're welcome."

Meanwhile, Sanchovies in the background laughed and said:

"Jesus!"

Trying to justify why IWillDominate called the compliment he received one of the worst things he has heard, he said:

"No, it's just because my teammates tell me to end my life and that's honestly nicer than what you just said, so Jesus! Like, okay."

A bit shocked about what Dom had just said regarding her heartwarming compliment, the OTK host tried to instantly move on from the topic by saying:

"Wow, okay. We're gonna get into the game on that note. Perfect note to start the next League game."

After a couple of minutes, the streamer transitioned to the Champion Select screen where Team QTCinderella faced off against Team Buddha.

Fans react to IWillDominate's response to Emiru's compliment

Fans and audiences on Reddit seemed to side with both the streamers. Some sided with IWillDominate's stance, while others argued that the OTK event host was not wrong.

Ever since she joined the streamer organization, Emiru has seen rapid and stellar streaming growth on Twitch. After collaborating and appearing with other co-founding members of the organization, the content creator has amassed a 794k-strong following and has around 15k concurrent viewers per stream.

