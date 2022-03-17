“You dress like Sykkuno’s background on his stream”: Pokimane gets roasted by a viewer in her Twitch chat

Imane "Pokimane" continued her Grand Theft Auto 5 Roleplay (GTA 5 RP) journey during her most recent stream. As she prepared to stream earlier today, she was seen interacting with her fans and audiences present in her Twitch chat, as usual.

Talking with them about various topics and sharing some bits about her life, she noticed a viewer's message in the chat. The message was on the following lines where it roasted the Moroccan-Canadian streamer's outfit for the day:

"You dress like Sykkuno's background on his stream."

Pokimane reads out a viewer's message which compares her attire to Sykkuno's stream's backgroung

VOD timestamp: 00:23:01

Poki had just begun her stream and was in for about twenty minutes. Talking about various topics, some viewers mentioned that she somewhat sounded like a Californian Valley girl, to which she jokingly mimicked the accent.

Right after this, she noticed a message from a viewer Itslevon_, who went on to roast the streamer's attire by comparing it to Sykkuno's background. Reading out the viewer's out loud for the audience, she seemed a bit offput and searched for Sykkuno's background on Google.

Opening up the image of Sykkuno's background, the Twitch star burst out laughing. After losing herself for a good ten odd seconds, she commended the viewer's roast by saying:

"Okay, that one... that one..."

She again started to uncontrollably laugh. She further went on to say:

"I can never experiment with my outfits on stream. Like I, really f***ing can't! All of a sudden it's, you look like a highlighter, you look like a ketchup bottle, you look like a... street light, you look like a chessboard, you look like Sykkuno's background! Like, come on bro! Come on."

Another viewer tried to jump in on the roast streak by comparing the streamer's outfit to wasabi, which did not impress her. She spoke about how wasabi was basically entirely green and she doesn't dress like that. Soon enough, she started playing GTA 5 RP within the next hour where she continued to play the game for the rest of her stream.

Fans react to Pokimane's outfit being compared to Sykkuno's background

Viewers and audiences in the streamer's Twitch chat were rolling as they too could not stop laughing at the message from Itslevon_. Almost everyone in her chat was typing the various sorts of laughing Twitch emoticons present. They even applauded his message.

Fans laughing and reacting to the streamer's roast (Images via Pokimane/Twitch)

After winning the the prestigious Legacy Award at the Streamer Awards 2022, the streamer showed appreciation towards the host and fellow Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella."

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards She's set the standard for those that have followed in her footsteps and has trailblazed new paths for streaming. Winning the prestigious Legacy Award is an indication of how important @pokimanelol has been to the streamer community as a whole. #TheStreamerAwards She's set the standard for those that have followed in her footsteps and has trailblazed new paths for streaming. Winning the prestigious Legacy Award is an indication of how important @pokimanelol has been to the streamer community as a whole. #TheStreamerAwards https://t.co/htQOHo7i7N

Funnily enough, during one of her past streams, she also mentioned that she had accidentally broken the award as it fell from her hands.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan