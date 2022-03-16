"I dropped it": Pokimane reveals the fate of her Streamer Awards 2022 trophy

Imane "Pokimane" was seen streaming after winning the Legacy Streamer award at The Streamer Awards. The awards show received a ton of positive feedback, which was hosted by the fellow Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella".

When a viewer in her Twitch chat asked about when they would see the trophy on stream, the star streamer went silent for a couple of seconds and seemed hesitant to reveal anything related to it.

Telling her viewers about the situation, she hilariously mumbled saying:

"As you'll also see in the vlog... I dropped it and it *boop*."

Pokimane discusses what happened with her Stream Awards 2022 trophy

VOD for the incident begins at 00:03:08

Pokimane had just begun her stream and was live for about three minutes. While interacting with her viewers and fans who joined the livestream, she noticed a message asking:

"Lets see the trophy."

Taking a couple of seconds and wondering what to tell her viewers about the fate of her prestigious trophy, the streamer mentioned that she had accidentally dropped it.

Revealing more about the incident, she said:

"And not only did the Peepo come off the stand, but his little foot fell off! And I am looking at him like, why are you slanted? And then I look at its footsie; it's gone bro. He said no free feet."

Chuckling at what she said, the Moroccan-Canadian streamer continued to explain the state of her Legacy Award trophy:

"So, I am like on the ground looking for a little golden Peepo foot. Where's the golden Peepo foot?"

Mentioning that she had successfully found the missing foot, she said:

"But I found it, and dropped it off to get it like, glued back together. So you guys will see; I'll put it back here (pointing at her stream background) or something once I get it back."

A viewer asked her how she managed to drop the cute award. Poki responded:

"I was taking photos with people and I am holding my vlog camera, my phone, my purse and the Peepo and this thick a** Peepo plopped out of my hand. I know, I am the worst."

She then continued to thank the recent subscribers of her channel. The content creator streamed for four more hours where she played Valorant with her buddies.

Fans react to Pokimane dropping her streamer award and breaking it

Fans and viewers in the streamer's Twitch chat were taken aback, learning that the streamer had dropped the cute little Peepo trophy. After finding out that the damaged trophy will soon be repaired, they seemed relieved and were enthusiastic to see the trophy being featured in the background.

Chat members reacting to the streamer's disclosure (Images via Pokimanelol/Twitch chat)

The Twitch superstar won the Legacy Award while defeating other well-known streamers like Sodapoppin.

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards She's set the standard for those that have followed in her footsteps and has trailblazed new paths for streaming. Winning the prestigious Legacy Award is an indication of how important @pokimanelol has been to the streamer community as a whole. #TheStreamerAwards She's set the standard for those that have followed in her footsteps and has trailblazed new paths for streaming. Winning the prestigious Legacy Award is an indication of how important @pokimanelol has been to the streamer community as a whole. #TheStreamerAwards https://t.co/htQOHo7i7N

Pokimane is one of the most influential and prominent figures on the platform who started off her career back in 2016. She is currently followed by close to nine million people and averages eighteen thousand viewers per stream.

Edited by Mayank Shete