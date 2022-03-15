Pokimane thanks video games for the friends she's made, fans strongly agree

Pokimane is one of the most popular streamers on the internet and the biggest female streamer on Twitch. She rose to the top of Twitch after nearly a decade of streaming, having her fair share of controversies along the way that helped her name spread across the internet.

Throughout her career, she's been able to make plenty of friends in the industry, whom she constantly collaborates with. She's one of the most prominent members of the streamer group Offline TV, which also features the likes of Disguised Toast, Lilypichu, Sykkuno, and many more popular content creators.

Today, she decided to take to Twitter to give thanks for the one thing that has brought her all of her friendships over the years: video games.

pokimane @pokimanelol i never thought i’d have the friends i have today, and it’s all thanks to video games 🥲 i never thought i’d have the friends i have today, and it’s all thanks to video games 🥲

"I never thought I'd have the friends I have today, and it's all thanks to video games."

Pokimane thanks video games for helping her find friends

Some friends responded to the tweet, such as the top female streamer on YouTube Valkyrae, who said she was glad to be Pokimane's friend.

RAE @Valkyrae @pokimanelol I’m so happy I met you and honored to call you a friend🥺 @pokimanelol I’m so happy I met you and honored to call you a friend🥺❤️

The streamer itsHafu shared that on top of making friends through video games, she met her husband and was able to make gaming her career.

Hafu @itshafu @pokimanelol I found all my friends, husband, and career through video games @pokimanelol I found all my friends, husband, and career through video games 😳

Fellow female streamer xChoccoBars also left a response to Poki's statement, saying that she loves both her and video games.

Multiple fans also left their reactions to the tweet, with many adding that they have also made very important friends through playing video games, while some claimed that video games are just a catalyst for loved ones to have a good time and create great memories.

EvosharkyTV_YT @evosharkytv more to come @pokimanelol You only put it on video games what about the memories or laughs that's what made you and your friends .... Friends games is just event yall love to do together that what i think made your friends todaymore to come @pokimanelol You only put it on video games what about the memories or laughs that's what made you and your friends .... Friends games is just event yall love to do together that what i think made your friends today 🌉💯 more to come

Rhadamanthos @TheRhadamanthos @pokimanelol Video games actually helped me land my career I’m in now. Met a guy through WoW who after raiding with for years told me to apply at the company he works for when I graduated college and here I am now @pokimanelol Video games actually helped me land my career I’m in now. Met a guy through WoW who after raiding with for years told me to apply at the company he works for when I graduated college and here I am now

Jp @ReadyJohnpaul @pokimanelol The gaming scene has had its toxic moments but it’s overall a great community where many are able to connect and make new friendships :) @pokimanelol The gaming scene has had its toxic moments but it’s overall a great community where many are able to connect and make new friendships :)

Nick Mancuso @cusomann @pokimanelol Literally "maybe the real treasure is the friends we made along the way" @pokimanelol Literally "maybe the real treasure is the friends we made along the way"

Stephen @svenphen @pokimanelol "You won't make any friends playing video games all day." - Most peoples moms @pokimanelol "You won't make any friends playing video games all day." - Most peoples moms

Candycane ☀️ @Candycane1120 @pokimanelol Actual goals. All your friends are so incredible and you got to meet them doing something you love and all while having fun doing it. Truly amazing @pokimanelol Actual goals. All your friends are so incredible and you got to meet them doing something you love and all while having fun doing it. Truly amazing ❤️

Mani @unusuallyMani @pokimanelol Video games bring communities together like no other activity or hobby. It’s pretty freaking amazing. @pokimanelol Video games bring communities together like no other activity or hobby. It’s pretty freaking amazing.

With many agreeing with Poki's claim, it seems that her fanbase has had a similar experience to making friends across the world wide web. With so many people sharing their experiences about finding friendships online, it seems like the internet community has gradually become an enriching space.

Fostering priceless relationships across the globe has been a gift that many have received during their time on the internet.

