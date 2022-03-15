Myth impersonating James Charles while rating Pokimane’s Streamer Awards outfit is one for the ages

Ali "Myth" was recently seen impersonating various internet celebrities and influencers that caught the public's attention. Some of his classic impressions included him playing as YouTuber James Charles, and rating Imane "Pokimane's" The Streamer Award outfit.

The minute-long impersonation had his audience in the Twitch chat in splits as almost everyone in the chat was typing and spamming the various laugh emojis.

Myth impersonates James Charles and Edna and rates Pokimane's award ceremony attire

Almost every streamer who had attended the live, in-person award show has reacted to the immensely well-received event hosted by Blaire "QTCinderella." Myth happened to be one of many streamers who were seen reacting to the content revolving around The Streamer Awards 2022.

The former Fortnite professional player made a tier list and ranked various streamers depending on their looks and attire during the awards ceremony, and Pokimane was one of them. He went on to impersonate various fashion-oriented influencers to judge the various streamers.

After mimicking the vast variety of YouTube fashion gurus, Myth took on the persona of James Charles. Ranking and judging Pokimane, he started off by saying:

"Okay, so first of all I f***ing love Imane and I think she is the biggest sweetheart ever and I am so happy that she absolutely tored up on the floor. I think she is really showing you why you're able to do more with the color pink with, just being somebody in this industry in general; she is just showing you why she's the queen and why she takes the cake."

He continued with his hilarious, on-point impersonation and said:

"So, I just want her to keep going and keep, you know, doing what she does. Its lovely! Edna Mode, do you have any thoughts?"

Now taking on the persona of Pixar's fictional character Edna "E" Mode, he carried on the impersonation, saying:

"Yes darling! My name is Edna Modes and I think Pokimane is absolutely..."

He broke character and started to laugh before taking on the persona again to say:

"I think she looks INCREDIBLE! She looks lovely! Stunning. Stashing darling! She is absolutely killing it!"

Stopping his minute-long stunning performance, he went on to rate Pokimane by putting her in a category labeled "Real well dressed."

Fans react to Myth's perfect impression

Fans and audiences on Reddit were stunned to see how accurate the streamer's impersonation was and how on point his performance was. They were also happy to see how the streamer has matured over time.

The former member of Team Solo Mid is a prominent Twitch streamer and is considered to be one of the best First Person Shooter and Battle Royale streamers on the platform. He currently has a following of 7.4 million and averages around three thousand viewers per stream.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee