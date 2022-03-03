"This guy is so f***ing annoying": Myth lashes out at stream snipers and abruptly ends his stream

Ali “Myth,” the Fortnite sensation and Twitch streamer, was recently seen getting frustrated at a particular stream sniper who kept targeting the streamer as they played the competitive First Person Shooter game Valorant.

The former professional Fortnite player has been working on ranking up the ranked ladder present in the game Valorant. He is currently ranked Platinum, but his plans to rank more got stalled as he encountered a stream sniper in his game which hampered his winning percentages.

After becoming visibly annoyed at the scenario, Myth went on to vent against the stream sniper and soon ended his stream soon after the game where he said:

“I can't f***ing do it dude. This guy is so f***ing annoying. Holy s**t.”

Myth ends his stream after dealing with a toxic stream sniper

VOD for the clip starts at 01:11:34, quote at 01:11:49 onwards.

During a recent stream, the former member of the Esports organization "Team Solo Mid" planned a whole stream where his main objective was to rank up in the game Valorant. The first few games went well, but things took a drastic turn for the streamer in his fourth game of the stream.

The streamer almost immediately noticed a stream sniper in the game lobby who constantly targeted the streamer.

For those who aren't aware, the term "stream sniper" is used for a person who uses the streamer’s livestream against them to get a competitive advantage. It is a well-known issue that many professional streamers have addressed.

After constantly dying in-game against the same person, Myth became increasingly frustrated. During the nineteenth round of the game, the streamer's frustration peaked when he started to vent against the stream sniper and his own Twitch Chat.

After reading the messages present in his Twitch chat, the streamer started right off by mentioning that:

“Goddamn I hate the f***ing internet sometimes man. Holy s**t!”

Many viewers on his chat blamed the streamer himself for his deaths in-game. Trying to reason with those messages, the content creator continued to say:

“Trying to f***ing like victim shame me or some s**t, when you don't even know what we are talking about!”

He then focused on the game at hand as he tried to secure some kills. Almost immediately, he lands up getting killed by an enemy player. After his in-game death, Myth continued to rage by saying:

“Chat you guys, dude, everyone in the chat is telling me to chill, you guys are a bunch of f***ing delusional f***ing daniels dude. What the f**k are all of you guys talking about? You guys are so f***ing dumb man. “

The streamer tried to reason his frustration by mentioning:

“How the f**k are you gonna tell me to chill when someone in my chat is blaming me saying I don't care about my fans when I am getting stream sniped by a f***ing loser who is inting (intentionally feeding) my game.”

Myth ended up losing the game where his team won eleven rounds, and the enemy team won thirteen rounds. He fidgeted around the menu screen for a couple of seconds, after which he paused his stream to turn on the delay for his stream.

After another game round, the streamer ended his stream abruptly after forty minutes past the prior game. He then hopped onto Twitter, where he mentioned that he would start playing Elden Ring and apologized to his fans for ending the stream so randomly.

Myth @Myth_ Ill be playing Elden Ring tomorrow because I cant play Valorant since I have dedicated stream snipers that get into every game I play. Sorry for the abrupt ending today, its impossible to enjoy myself while playing when the odds are instantly stacked against me. gg wp. Ill be playing Elden Ring tomorrow because I cant play Valorant since I have dedicated stream snipers that get into every game I play. Sorry for the abrupt ending today, its impossible to enjoy myself while playing when the odds are instantly stacked against me. gg wp.

Fans react to Myth’s interaction with the stream sniper in Valorant

Fans and audiences in the streamer’s Twitch chat pleaded with him to calm down and chill out during the whole scene. While some people laughed at the way the streamer raged, others negatively commented that fame had changed him, and he was not like this when he played Fortnite.

Chat reacting to the streamers outburst (Images via Myth/Twitch Chat)

The well-known Battle Royale and FPS gamer was seen sitting with Imane “Pokimane” during a recent podcast on the official OfflineTV channel.

They spoke about various topics, ranging from struggling with establishing personal identity, life transitions, and the impact of streamers and content creators on younger demographics.

