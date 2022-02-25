Sodapoppin gets perfectly countered by the Tree Sentinel boss in Elden Ring

While playing FromSoftware's newest game Elden Ring, Sodapoppin had a hilarious and certainly dramatic reaction to being parried by the Tree Sentinel boss.

Chance "Sodapoppin" is a variety streamer who jumped on the hype train along with many other streamers today as the latest Souslborne game was released. He has been playing through Dark Souls 3, like many other streamers, to prepare for the highly anticipated game.

While playing through the game, Soda attempted to defeat an optional boss called the Tree Sentinel, a boss at the beginning of the game that is intentionally harder than most enemies in the area. The point of the boss is to have an early hurdle for players to overcome, while at the same time being out of the way so that players who don't wish to fight him can choose to pass him by.

Sodapoppin dies from his own attack in Elden Ring

Soda had gotten the boss's health down low enough that only one more hit would defeat him, using his advantage of distance as a spellcaster to deal damage. However, it seems that the game had a countermeasure for magic users spamming spells. As soon as the final hit was about to be dealt, the Tree Sentinel held its shield up and reflected the damage back at Soda, killing him instantly.

As the attack was reflected back at him, Soda let out a fearful scream and cowered away from the screen as if he was just hit with the attack himself:

"Gahh!! Aggh! Did you see that?!"

While Elden Ring cannot physically hurt you, it can certainly do some emotional damage, especially after losing to a boss with one hit left, and even moreso if your own attack was what led to your downfall.

A few Reddit users shared their reactions to the clip, with one user pointing out that the reflective shield move multiplies the damage one-hundred times the original amount.

With big streamers playing Elden Ring for the first time, we are sure to see even more clips like this, showcasing that Soulsborne games still have a lot to offer.

