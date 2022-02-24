"He smells so bad": Sodapoppin hilariously calls his 31-year-old roommate Nmplol "old"

On his latest stream, Sodapoppin made some hilarious comments about his roommate Nmplol, saying that he "smells so bad" because he's old.

Chance "Sodapoppin" is one of Twitch's top creators, having been a prominent figure on the platform since his start in 2012. He currently lives in a house with two other streamer roommates, Nick "Nmplol" and his girlfriend Maleena. Soda has been in the news as of late for his relationship with the popular VTuber Veibae, causing a lot of discussion between fans of the two massive streamers.

During his latest broadcast, Soda had just started his stream and was talking to his chat while deciding what to play for the day. While discussing his opinion on the popular game Lost Ark, he asked his chat if he was just an old man for not enjoying games anymore.

"Maybe I'm old, am I old, is that what it is?"

One viewer typed a message that simply read, "You're old and getting fat," to which Soda jokingly responded with a disappointed sigh.

"Dude, I'm almost thirty man, two years from now."

Sodapoppin calls Nmplol a smelly old man

After sharing his disappointment with almost being thirty, Soda then brings up his roommate Nick, who is thirty-one years old, and jokingly claims he smells due to him being "old."

"Nick is thirty. God, and he smells so bad now that he's so old. Like, I can tell when he walks around the house, I'm like, 'That's a thirty-year-old in the kitchen.'"

After explaining Nick's old man smell, Soda jokes that he'll be a smelly old man soon enough and laughs at the thought.

"That's gonna be me soon."

A few members on Reddit shared their reactions to the clip, sharing some jokes about the claim that the thirty-one-year-old is considered "old."

With Sodapoppin describing a thirty-one-year-old as an old, stinky man, one could only imagine how he sees people in their late eighties. Nevertheless, Soda is inching closer and closer to becoming the age he considers old, so he has little time to keep making these jokes.

Edited by Siddharth Satish